Trade Setup for June 20: Traders should exit long positions if the Nifty 50 falls below this level

An index that outperformed in a weak market on Monday was the PSU Bank index, which ended higher by nearly a percent. The index has now gained for two days in a row, adding close to 100 points.

The indices and specific stocks are taking the saying of "so close, yet so far" a tad too seriously. The Nifty 50 on Monday came within six points of its all-time high but failed to scale that mark. Instead, the index not only fell below 18,800, but almost threatened to break 18,700 on the downside as well before recovering.

What is interesting to note is that this was the first instance of the Nifty 50 index starting the week on a negative note since April 17. Since then, it has been gaining on all Monday's until yesterday. In Monday's Trade Setup, we had highlighted 18,720 to be a key level on the downside for the Nifty 50, which the index defended perfectly on Monday, reversing from its intraday low of 18,719 to close above 18,750.

Yet, from just 6 points, the distance for Nifty 50's record high is now back over 100 points. Not many global cues are available today as the US markets were shut on Monday night for the Juneteenth holiday. The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how trade is likely to begin in India are trading 50 points lower at 18,826.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said that the Nifty 50 continues to maintain its higher highs and higher lows formation but global headwinds will continue to trigger periodic bouts of selling. "18,680 is a sacrosanct support level for traders, above which, the index can retest levels of 18,850 - 18,900," he said, adding that below 18,680 traders must exit their long positions for a slip to 18,650 - 18,610.

The Nifty Bank index continued to underperform and was the key trigger behind the Nifty 50's fall. The banking index fell over 300 points on Monday, closed below the 43,700 mark, and has now declined in three out of the last four trading sessions. However, the Nifty Bank did manage to hold on to last Thursday's closing level of 43,400, which is now a key downside support.

"Nifty Bank is under intense pressure led by a fall in ICICI Bank and Axis Bank," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said. "It has again closed below its 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily charts and is expected to witness incremental pressure on a fall below levels of 43,400," he added.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities observed that the Nifty Bank index has been finding resistance at the 44,050 mark over the last three sessions. "The 43,400 zone is a key support for the Nifty Bank, below which the index could fall to levels of 42,800," he said.

An index that outperformed in a weak market on Monday was the PSU Bank index, which ended higher by nearly a percent. The index has now gained for two days in a row, adding close to 100 points. It has also gained in five out of the last six trading sessions and is back at the closing levels of June 8. You can read more about what's gone right with these banks recently in this piece.

You can also read about one of the outperformers from within the basket of state-run lenders - Bank of Baroda. The stock reclaimed the Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalisation on Monday. More about that here.

What Do The F&O Cues Indicate?

Nifty 50's June futures shed 2.3 percent or 2.31 lakh shares in Open Interest on Monday. Premium on those futures is now at 84.75 points from 73.15 points earlier. Open Interest shedding was also seen on the Nifty Bank futures, which shed 1.5 percent or 33,925 shares. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 0.98 from 1.29 on Friday.

Among stocks, IEX is now out of the F&O ban list, while Hindustan Aeronautics has entered that list. Among other stocks that are already part of the F&O ban list include Manappuram Finance, India Cements, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, L&T Housing Finance, Tata Chemicals, and Zee Entertainment.

Nifty 50 on Call side for June 22 expiry:

For this Thursday's expiry, Open Interest addition continues between the 18,800 and 19,000 call strikes of the Nifty 50. The latter has seen maximum Open Interest addition, indicating that it will be difficult for the index to cross those levels in the near term.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 19,000 41.68 Lakh Added 9.95 18,900 39.32 Lakh Added 27.60 18,800 36.60 Lakh Added 66.85 18,850 34.78 Lakh Added 43.9

Nifty 50 on Put side for June 22 expiry:

On the put side, Open Interest addition has been seen in downside contracts like the 18,300 strike, while those between 18,700 and 18,800 also saw some addition for this Thursday's expiry.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,800 28.16 Lakh Added 64.40 18,700 24.61 Lakh Added 29.70 18,750 11.33 Lakh Added 44.4 18,300 13.74 Lakh Added 2.85

Let us now take a look at the stocks that added some long positions on Monday, which means an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Shriram Finance 4.95% 22.47% ICICI Prudential 3.67% 14.88% Metropolis 2.03% 10.79% Hindustan Aeronautics 0.99% 9.46% BHEL 0.98% 6.46%

Let us now take a look at the stocks that added short positions on Tuesday, which means a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change HDFC AMC -1.90% 15.07% Adani Enterprises -3.74% 7.07% Atul -0.73% 5.63% Can Fin Homes -0.80% 4.87% Dr Reddy's -0.62% 4.31%

Some stocks also saw an unwinding of long positions on Monday, which means a decrease in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change MCX -2.20% -8.54% Ambuja Cements -1.69% -4.90% Apollo Tyre -0.97% -4.76% Shree Cements -1.02% -4.70% Crompton Consumer -0.99% -4.05%

Let us take a look at the stocks that are in the news ahead of today's session:

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo places order for 500 Airbus A320 family aircraft - the largest in aviation history. Delivery for these is likely to be completed by 2029.

HDFC: Sells 90 percent of its total holding in HDFC CREDILA to Baring PE and ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060 crore.

Aether Industries: To raise up to Rs 750 crore via QIP, issue price likely at Rs 936 per share, sources told CNBC-TV18.

HDFC AMC: Abrdn to sell its entire 10.2 percent holding in the company via block deals, sources told CNBC-TV18. Price likely to be between Rs 1,800 - Rs 1,892 per share. The stock was also part of the Dealing Room Chatter on Monday.

Timken India: Parent company to sell 63 lakh shares or 8.3 percent of the total equity via block deals. Floor price of Rs 3,000 per share is a 14 percent discount to Monday's close. Parent company holds 67.8 percent stake as of March 2023.

Can Fin Homes: Board approves raising Rs 4,000 crore via debt instruments. Will also raise Rs 1,000 crore via QIP. Ajay Kumar Singh appointed as Deputy MD from June 19.

IIFL Securities: SEBI Prohibits company from onboarding new clients for two years.

Other Global Cues

Asian markets are mixed this morning due to lack of cues from the US. The Chinese central bank slashed its one-year and five-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points each to 3.55 percent and 4.20 percent respectively to spur economic growth.

The Nikkei 225 is retreating from its 33-year high, while the Topix is down 0.45 percent. The Kospi is also down 0.1 percent this morning.

Both foreign and domestic investors were sellers in the cash market on Monday. FIIs net sold worth over Rs 1,000 crore, while DIIs sold over Rs 365 crore in the cash market. Today's numbers will be heavily influenced by the slew of block deals taking place - from HDFC AMC to Timken India.

"With today’s price action, we are seeing a bearish formation known as ‘Dark Cloud Cover’ on the daily chart, and the said formation around the record high does not augur well for the bulls," Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One said. However, he believes that a time or price correction would be healthy for the uptrend. 18,600 - 18,550 would be a sacrosanct zone for the Nifty 50, while 18,900 - 19,000 would be a key hurdle.

A fall towards 18,600 cannot be ruled out on the Nifty 50 if it breaks Monday's low of 18,719, said InCred's Gaurav Bissa. The dark cloud cover pattern is a small reversal pattern in nature which has formed on the daily chart, he said.