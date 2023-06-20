CNBC TV18
Trade Setup for June 20: Traders should exit long positions if the Nifty 50 falls below this level

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 20, 2023 7:11:14 AM IST (Updated)

An index that outperformed in a weak market on Monday was the PSU Bank index, which ended higher by nearly a percent. The index has now gained for two days in a row, adding close to 100 points.

The indices and specific stocks are taking the saying of "so close, yet so far" a tad too seriously. The Nifty 50 on Monday came within six points of its all-time high but failed to scale that mark. Instead, the index not only fell below 18,800, but almost threatened to break 18,700 on the downside as well before recovering.

What is interesting to note is that this was the first instance of the Nifty 50 index starting the week on a negative note since April 17. Since then, it has been gaining on all Monday's until yesterday. In Monday's Trade Setup, we had highlighted 18,720 to be a key level on the downside for the Nifty 50, which the index defended perfectly on Monday, reversing from its intraday low of 18,719 to close above 18,750.
Yet, from just 6 points, the distance for Nifty 50's record high is now back over 100 points. Not many global cues are available today as the US markets were shut on Monday night for the Juneteenth holiday. The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how trade is likely to begin in India are trading 50 points lower at 18,826.
