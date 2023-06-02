Trade Setup for June 2: Nifty 50 looks to salvage weekly gains after closing below a key level

Put-Call Ratio for the Nifty 50 index is currently at 1 from 0.99 on Wednesday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

The Nifty 50 index has given up all the gains of Monday and Tuesday during the weakness over the last two sessions. The index is now down 12 points for the week, and closed below last Friday's closing level of 18,499. It has also been making lower highs and lower lows during Wednesday and Thursday.

Weekly options expiry trends played out on Thursday as the Nifty 50 index fell over nearly 100 points from the day's high and also broke below Wednesday's intraday low of 18,483. It has now closed below an important support level of 18,500, which analysts had been touting for the trend to remain positive on the index.

With the earnings season now coming to an end, the market will look towards the US Federal Reserve and India's Monetary Policy Committee as their policy decisions may give a direction to the market during the last month of the April-June quarter.

"Technically, the Nifty 50 index has formed a bearish candle and a lower top on the daily chart which is broadly negative," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. He expects the sentiment on the index to remain negative as long as it trades below levels of 18,575 as below those levels, it can fall to the 18,400 - 18,375 zone. On the flip side, a move above 18,575 can take the index towards 18,625 - 18,650, he said.

Similar to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Bank index has also given up all the gains of Monday and Tuesday over the last two sessions. The index has corrected 650 points over the last two days and has also closed below last Friday's closing of 44,018. The index is now below the mark of 44,000, which analysts were touting to be a crucial downside support.

Sellers on the Nifty Bank were active around levels of 44,200, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. In case the index sustains below 44,000, it may lead to further downside pressure, he said. In such a scenario, Shah expects the index to correct towards another support zone of 43,500 - 43,400.

The Nifty Bank has broken a key support level on Thursday, dragged lower by Kotak Mahindra Bank, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. Put writers have exited and call writers have aggressively built positions at the 44,000 mark, he said. The support for the index has now moved towards the mark of 43,000.

An outperforming index in a weak market on Thursday was the Nifty Auto index, which remained in focus due to the auto sales numbers reported through the session. The index ended 0.4 percent higher on Thursday and has now gained in nine out of the last 10 trading sessions. In fact, the index has declined only in four trading sessions since May 3.

"This is a time where probably the things are looking better and will continue to look better for few reasons," said Deven Choksey of KRChoksey. "I believe that Bajaj Auto would be remaining relatively more favourite in the marketplace. It has underperformed all these times and I think now probably the stock would perform better going forward," he said. Read more about Bajaj Auto and its management commentary through this piece.

What Do The F&O Cues Suggest?

The Nifty 50 futures for the June contract shed 4.75 lakh shares or 5.1 percent in Open Interest on Thursday, indicating unwinding of some long positions. Premium on the June futures has declined to 82.25 from 95.15 on Wednesday. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank index added over 70,000 contracts and 3.4 percent in Open Interest, indicating some fresh shorts being built up.

Nifty 50 on Call side for June 8 expiry:

Open Interest addition on the call side has been seen on levels of 18,500 and 18,600, indicating that crossing these levels on the upside may get difficult for the Nifty 50 index.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,500 44.32 Lakh Added 114.10 18,600 40.60 Lakh Added 66.55

Nifty 50 on Put side for June 8 expiry:

Open Interest addition on the downside has also been seen on the 18,500 strike put, along with 18,400 and 18,300. Data suggests that 18,500 continues to remain a key level as evident from the Open Interest addition on both sides.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,500 36.79 Lakh Added 93.90 18,300 12.79 Lakh Added 33.95 18,400 9.4 Lakh Added 57.3

Let us now take a look a the stocks which added fresh long positions in Thursday's trading session, which means an increase in price, as well as Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Manappuram Finance 3.20% 14.69% India Cements 4.08% 10.91% Voltas 0.33% 9.40% Bajaj Auto 1.70% 7.90% Apollo Hospitals 4.08% 6.58%

Let us now take a look at the stocks which added fresh short positions on Thursday, which means a decrease in price but an increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Coal India -4.41% 69.02% City Union Bank -0.92% 15.19% Dr Lal Pathlabs -1.30% 8.74% Kotak Mahindra Bank -2.52% 8.36% Navin Fluorine -1.93% 6.41%

Here are some of the stocks to watch out for in today's session:

Bank of Maharashtra: Launches QIP issue on June 1 with a floor price of Rs 29.98 per share. Can offer a discount of 5 percent on the floor price at its discretion. CNBC-TV18 newsbreak on Thursday confirmed.

Coal India: Non-Retail portion of the Offer for Sale subscribed 3.46 times of the base size. Company will exercise the greenshoe option. Retail investors to bid for the OFS today.

Aditya Birla Captial: Board approves issue of shares to promoters at Rs 165 apiece. To issue shares worth Rs 1,000 crore to Grasim and worth Rs 250 crore to Surya Kiran Investments. Shares will be issued on a preferential basis.

Hero MotoCorp: May Auto sales at 5.19 lakh units Vs Nomura's estimate of 5.2 lakh units.

Eicher Motors: May sales for Royal Enfield at 77,461 units Vs Nomura's estimate of 76,000 units.

What Do Global Cues Indicate?

US equities began the month of June on a positive note after the House voted in favour of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, taking the country a step closer in avoiding a historical default.

The Dow Jones ended with gains of 150 points, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained 1.3 percent and 1 percent each respectively. Both Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended at their highest levels since August last year. Immediate cues for the markets back there include the Non-farm payrolls report scheduled for later this evening, and the FOMC meeting on June 13-14.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of how the markets will commence trading in India, are trading 70.5 points or 0.38 percent higher at 18,634, thereby pointing towards a positive start to the trading session.

Foreign investors turned up with a small sell figure on Thursday, while the domestic investors remained net buyers in the cash market.

The FII Long-Short Ratio, which is a sentiment indicator, fell to 53.92 percent on Thursday from 60.77 percent on Wednesday, as FPIs trimmed their positions, according to SAMCO Securities' Ramani. He also said that a break below levels of 18,480 on the Nifty 50 can take the index down to 18,400, where the next visible support is present.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One says that in case the market bounces from the support zone of 18,450 - 18,400, it can re-test levels of 18,600 - 18,700. However, a break below the support zone can take the index down to its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average of 18,300, which acted as a strong support during the previous correction.