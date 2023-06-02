Trade Setup for June 2: Nifty 50 looks to salvage weekly gains after closing below a key level

Put-Call Ratio for the Nifty 50 index is currently at 1 from 0.99 on Wednesday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

The Nifty 50 index has given up all the gains of Monday and Tuesday during the weakness over the last two sessions. The index is now down 12 points for the week, and closed below last Friday's closing level of 18,499. It has also been making lower highs and lower lows during Wednesday and Thursday.

Weekly options expiry trends played out on Thursday as the Nifty 50 index fell over nearly 100 points from the day's high and also broke below Wednesday's intraday low of 18,483. It has now closed below an important support level of 18,500, which analysts had been touting for the trend to remain positive on the index.

With the earnings season now coming to an end, the market will look towards the US Federal Reserve and India's Monetary Policy Committee as their policy decisions may give a direction to the market during the last month of the April-June quarter.