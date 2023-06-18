Trade Setup for June 19: Nifty 50 within striking distance of 19,000 after record closing high

BHEL is out of the F&O ban list from today's session, while Manappuram Finance, India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment continue to remain in the ban list.

The Nifty 50 made a record closing high on Friday. It came within 25 points of its all-time high of 18,887.6 as well, but reversed course in the final few minutes. Right now, it appears more a question of when will the index cross its record high and move towards 19,000, rather than whether it will manage to do so.

Four out of the last five trading sessions have resulted in gains for the Nifty 50, which also meant another week of gains for the index. The last time the Nifty 50 gained for four weeks in a row was back in October-November last year. What might give the bulls further confidence is that no only did the index cross Thursday's high and sustained above it, but also made higher low above 18,700.

"A bullish crossover has been seen on the MACD indicator, which can give additional thrust to the index going forward," said Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities. "A comfortable close above 18,800 can push the index towards levels of 19,000 in the comnig sessions," he said.

Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities believes that 18,720 on the downside will be a key level for the Nifty 50. As long as the index stays above that level, Athawale expects it to touch 18,980 on the upside in the coming days. "On the weekly charts, the index has formed a bullish candle which also supports further uptrend from current levels," he said.

The momentum in the Nifty Bank index on Friday was one of the key triggers for the recovery in the Nifty 50 during the second half of trade. The index gained nearly 500 points, reversing most of its losses for the week. Over the last three weeks, the index has attempted a close above the mark of 44,000 on a weekly basis, but failed to do so on all three instances with closes being at 43,937, 43,989 and 43,938 respectively.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities highlighted the support that the Nifty Bank had at levels of 43,400 on the downside, from where buying emerged. Immediate resistance, according to him, on the upside is 44,000, above which, the index can head towards levels of 44,300 and 44,500.

Friday's strong close has pushed the Nifty Bank index back above its 20-day Exponential Moving Average, said Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One. Thursday's low of 43,400 still remains a key support, while 44,200 - 44,500 is a resistance band currently. He still advises traders to maintain a positive bias and view any decline towards the support levels as a buying opportunity.

An index that outperformed last week was the BSE Cap Goods index. The index gained 6.5 percent last week and is now up 9.5 percent over the last month. On a year-to-date basis, the index has gained nearly 20 percent.

"As far as the capital goods space is concerned, we continue to see fairly healthy traction, not only the largecap companies, but also the mid and smallcap names be it pumps, be it bearings, be it compressors, and be it a lot of industrial components, a lot of these sectors are seeing continuous earnings growth, which is something which might continue for the next two to three years," Varun Goel, Head-Equity at Nippon India AIF told CNBC-TV18 last week.

" So while the PE rating is largely done, but earnings growth of 20-25 percent might sustain for the next few years, which means there might be still further upside in some of these names," he said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's June futures have added 4.1 percent or 3.97 lakh shares in Open Interest on Friday. The futures are now trading at a premium of 73.15 points, compared to a 57.35 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's June futures saw short covering on Friday, as they shed 6.8 percent or 1.7 lakh shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is at 1.29 from 1.13 earlier.

BHEL is out of the F&O ban list from today's session, while Manappuram Finance, India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment continue to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on Call side for June 22 expiry:

For the penultimate weekly expiry of the June F&O series, Open Interest addition on the call side is moving towards higher levels. For this Thursday, the call strikes between 19,000 and 19,100 saw Open Interest addition, while the 18,900 strike also saw some addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 19,100 33.18 Lakh Added 8.35 19,000 27.26 Lakh Added 24.55 19,050 19.7 Lakh Added 14.15 18,900 19.47 Lakh Added 58.7

Nifty 50 on Put side for June 22 expiry:

With the base of the index moving higher, put strikes between 18,500 and 18,800 have seen addition in Open Interest for this Thursday's expiry, with the latter seeing the maximum addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,800 56.14 Lakh Added 53.30 18,700 48.06 Lakh Added 29.30 18,750 32.49 Lakh Added 39.65 18,500 32.32 Lakh Added 9.15

Let us take a look at the stocks that saw fresh long positions on Friday, which means an increase in price as well as Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Oracle Financial 0.53% 20.04% Dr Lal Pathlabs 1.88% 15.58% LTIMindtree 0.70% 15.30% Metropolis 2.09% 14.96% Max Financial Services 3.53% 11.75%

Let us now take a look a the stocks that saw fresh short positions on Friday, which means a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change HDFC AMC -0.86% 14.11% Coromandel International -0.10% 4.15% Bajaj Auto -1.57% 3.41% Gujarat Gas -1.35% 3.31% Persistent Systems -0.13% 3.24%

Multiple stocks also saw short covering on Friday, which means an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Canara Bank 2.36% -10.82% Balrampur Chini 1.33% -9.20% Manappuram Finance 4.55% -8.60% JK Cement 1.00% -7.70% Deepak Nitrite 1.69% -7.40%

Here are some of the stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: USFDA completes GMP facility inspection of its API facility CTO 3 in Hyderabad with zero observations. Also issues EIR with VAI status to formulations facility at Srikakulam FTO. The plant was issued in May and issued four observations.

Adani Enterprises: Signs an SPA to acquire 100 percent stake in Stark Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., also known as Trainman, an online train booking and information platform.

PNB Housing Finance: Board meeting on June 22 to consider raising funds worth Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs.

Gufic Biosciences: Gets NMPA China approval for Prilocaine API. Prilocaine is used for infiltration, peripheral nerve blocks and spinal and epidural anasthesia. Stock had closed 16 percent higher on Friday.

Nexus Select Trust: Successfully raises Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs at a coupon rate of 7.90 percent.

RPG Life Sciences: Expect strong growth in both API as well as International Formulations business too through new product launches, change in the mix, geographical expansion. Modernisation and expansion of existing facilities are expected to be completed by end of financial year 2024.

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

US equities saw a bit of profit booking on Friday but still managed to post gains for the week. The Dow Jones fell over 100 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent, while the Nasdaq declined by 0.7 percent.

Despite the drop, the S&P 500 closed 2.6 percent higher for the week, its best weekly gain since March. The Nasdaq also had its best week since March, gaining 3.3 percent. The Dow Jones had its third positive week in a row.

Both foreign and domestic investors were net buyers in the cash market on the final trading day of the week.

Considering the strong close above 18,800 on Friday and the participation of the underperforming BFSI space as well, it will not be a surprise to see the Nifty 50 cross 19,000 in the first half of next week, said Sameet Chavan of Angel One. The base for the index has shifted higher to 18,600 - 18,550, while 18,700 will be an immediate support.

The Nifty 50 will remain a buy-on-dips market until it continues to close above its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average, according to SAMCO Securities' Ashwin Ramani. However, the momentum indicator RSI has formed a lower high, which will have to be monitored, especially when the index is within touching distance of an all-time high, he said.