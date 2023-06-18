Trade Setup for June 19: Nifty 50 within striking distance of 19,000 after record closing high

BHEL is out of the F&O ban list from today's session, while Manappuram Finance, India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment continue to remain in the ban list.

The Nifty 50 made a record closing high on Friday. It came within 25 points of its all-time high of 18,887.6 as well, but reversed course in the final few minutes. Right now, it appears more a question of when will the index cross its record high and move towards 19,000, rather than whether it will manage to do so.

Four out of the last five trading sessions have resulted in gains for the Nifty 50, which also meant another week of gains for the index. The last time the Nifty 50 gained for four weeks in a row was back in October-November last year. What might give the bulls further confidence is that no only did the index cross Thursday's high and sustained above it, but also made higher low above 18,700.