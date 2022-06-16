Trade setup for June 17: Nifty50 could be headed to 15,000 after Fed sends it sinking below key support

Indian equity benchmarks slumped to 13-month lows on Thursday, failing to hold on to initial gains, as nervousness set in across investors globally after the Fed announced the biggest hike in the key interest rate in almost three decades.

Both Sensex and Nifty50 made a sharp U-turn into the red after managing to hold on to the green for just two hours of trade.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

long bear candle on the daily chart, sinking below the important support band of 15,700-15,600 decisively, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a

He sees the possibility of more downside ahead, where any bounce could be considered a sell-on-rise opportunity.

Can it slide to 15,000?

A decisive dismissal of 15,650, a level it had held since March, following a big event suggests more weakness in the medium term, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"The current bearish sentiment may see the index slide to 15,100 or 15,000 in the near term... The previous support of 15,650-15,730 has now become resistance," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 17 session:

Global markets

European shares tumbled on Thursday after a surprise interest rate hike from the Swiss National Bank fuelled fresh worries about the impact of inflation on the global economy. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down two percent in early hours

S&P 500 futures were down 2.1 percent, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah expects high volatility to persist in the next couple of days.

He believes the Nifty Bank could be in for a "serious decline towards 30,800-30,900 levels over the next two weeks. Any short-term pullback will be an opportunity to be on the short side." He expects the Nifty50 to slide to sub-15,000 levels in the coming days.

"Any short-term spurt in the Nifty50 will be a temporary blip, followed by a sharp drop over the next couple of weeks," Shah said.

Strategy

Chouhan suggests short trading if the 50-scrip index bounces to the 15,650-15,730 zone with a stop loss at 15,800, or buying if it drops to 15,100-15,000 with a stop loss at 14,950.

Important levels to track

Both Nifty50 and Nifty Bank are now 11 percent below their long-term simple moving averages in a strong bearish signal.

The banking index entered bear territory — 20 percent below its peak — on Thursday.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 15,752.2 33,431.4 10 16,116.6 34,277 20 16,235.8 34,659 50 16,625 35,340.5 100 16,870.1 36,026.3 200 17,246.5 36,775.7

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 16,200 and 15,400, with 1.7 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 16,100, with 1.5 lakh, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 15,350, with 1.5 lakh.

This suggests meaningful support after 15,350 only at the 15,000 mark, and immediate resistance at 15,400 followed by a major hurdle at 16,100.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDUSTOWER 14,929,600 204.2 0.17% 12.34% COFORGE 652,900 3,293.30 0.53% 8.27% NESTLEIND 410,150 16,876 0.41% 5.89% DABUR 13,031,250 497.9 0.31% 2.41% CROMPTON 3,633,300 319.05 0.81% 1.94%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MFSL 1,834,300 787 -3.51% -5.14% IBULHSGFIN 29,105,900 96.6 -5.11% -3.98% RBLBANK 49,987,300 81.55 -8.47% -3.74% INTELLECT 858,000 602.25 -2.62% -2.53% SUNTV 12,456,000 407.25 -1.24% -2.30%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COFORGE 50,100 3,301.00 0.59% -3.19%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PETRONET 12,033,000 213.55 -0.77% 38.15% COALINDIA 27,262,200 178.8 -5.89% 20.94% NAVINFLUOR 306,000 3,510.85 -2.12% 18.68% AUBANK 5,860,000 612.9 -1.26% 15.61% VOLTAS 3,579,500 951.1 -3.64% 13.44%