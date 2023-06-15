Trade Setup for June 16: Nifty 50 needs to hold these levels for its best weekly run in eight months

Manappuram Finance, BHEL, India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp and Zee Entertainment are stocks that continue to remain in the F&O ban list. Stocks like L&T Finance Holdings and Tata Chemicals are stocks that will be in the F&O ban list from Friday's trading session.

The breakout turned out to be a false one. The Nifty 50 did break past last Thursday's swing high of 18,777, made a new high of 18,793, but neither could it cross the 18,800 mark on the upside, nor could it manage to sustain above last Thursday's swing high. Instead, the Nifty 50 snapped a three-day winning streak, and witnessed its lowest close in the last three trading sessions.

Despite the drop during the weekly options expiry session, the Nifty 50 is still up 125 points for the week. The index has to close above 18,563 to ensure a weekly advance. In case that does happen, it will be the fourth straight weekly gain for the Nifty 50. The last instance of the index gaining for four weeks in a row was between October and November 2022.

With the index now a fair distance away from its record high, the action remains concentrated towards specific stocks, particularly in the cash market names in the broader markets. The Midcap index made another record high on Thursday and even crossed the 35,000 mark on an intraday basis.

"The formation of a high wave pattern on Wednesday and a bearish engulfing pattern on Thursday indicates a short term top reversal for the Nifty 50," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He further said that the present weakness is likely to find strong support around levels of 18,500 on the downside, while a close below that can trigger a sharper correction.

The Nifty Bank continued to underperform the Nifty 50 on the weekly options expiry day, declining for the second day in a row. The index fell over 500 points on Thursday and also closed at the lowest level in a month. The last time it closed below 43,443 was back on May 10.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the Nifty Bank index has witnessed a breakdown on its daily chart along with significant volumes. The breakdown of the potential support of 43,700 is a bearish sign for the Nifty Bank, Shah said, adding that if it continues to trade below 43,500, it can fall towards its next support level of 43,000.

A break below the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) is not a good sign for the Nifty Bank bulls, according to Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One. He expects further weakness for the banking index in the coming sessions with the next support seen around levels of 43,150, followed by May's recent swing low of 42,600. The previous support of 43,700 - 43,800, will now act as a key resistance.

The Nifty Pharma index outperformed in a weak market on Thursday, ending 1.4 percent higher. The index had gained another 1 percent on Tuesday. With this, the index closed above the mark of 13,000. The close of 13,160 for the Nifty Pharma index was the highest level the index has seen since November 7 last year. The index has risen nearly 6 percent over the last month.

Hiren Ved of Alchemy Capital said that one needs to be stock specific within the Pharma space and that the focus should be on businesses that are less cyclical. He likes stocks like Syngene and the CDMO and CMS space as they are less cyclical.

What are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's June futures added 2.5 percent or 2.41 lakh shares in Open Interest. They are now trading at a premium of 57.35 points, compared to 62.35 points earlier. The Nifty Bank also added 2.5 percent or 60,375 shares in Open Interest during the weekly options expiry session. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.13 or 1.23 on Wednesday.

Manappuram Finance, BHEL, India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp and Zee Entertainment are stocks that continue to remain in the F&O ban list. Stocks like L&T Finance Holdings and Tata Chemicals are stocks that will be in the F&O ban list from Friday's trading session.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for June 22 expiry:

For next week's expiry, Nifty 50's call strikes between 18,700 and 18,800 have now seen addition in Open Interest. This implies that the index may continue to find it difficult to breach these levels on the upside.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,800 63.1 Lakh Added 51.70 18,700 61.37 Lakh Added 100.25 18,750 26 Lakh Added 74.2

Nifty 50 on the Put side for June 22 expiry:

On the put side too, the Nifty 50 strikes between 18,500 to 18,800 are seeing addition in Open Interest. However, the put writing on those levels is lower than the call writing seen above.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,700 49.88 Lakh Added 84.75 18,800 28.56 Lakh Added 136.00 18,500 12.19 Lakh Added 27.85 18,600 10.9 Lakh Added 49.05

Let us take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Thursday, which means an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Apollo Hospitals 3.73% 10.14% Metropolis 0.29% 9.87% Alkem Laboratories 0.79% 6.00% Torrent Pharma 0.39% 4.54% Dr Reddy's 2.34% 4.52%

Lets take a look at the stocks which added fresh short positions on Thursday, which means a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Tata Chemicals -2.27% 25.68% Dr Lal Pathlabs -0.45% 15.71% Wipro -2.13% 13.90% Federal Bank -2.12% 7.78% Voltas -2.31% 4.92%

Some of the stocks also saw unwinding of their long positions on Thursday, which means a decline in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Oberoi Realty -2.78% -11.98% UltraTech -0.39% -7.49% Can Fin Homes -2.05% -7.11% Power Grid -0.34% -6.77% DLF -2.96% -6.66%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of the last trading day of the week:

Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Rail: Consortium wins contract worth Rs 12,226.5 crore from the Indian Railways to manufacture and supply 15.4 lakh forged wheels over a span of 20 years.

Samvardhana Motherson: Step-down subsidiary via its European arm signs binding undertaking to acquire Cirma Enterprises. The acquisition will be done from Vinci Energies France for an Enterprise Value of 7.2 million Euros.

Torrent Pharma: USFDA issues Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the company's oral-Oncology manufacturing facility in Gujarat. With this, the inspection is successfully closed by the USFDA.

BHEL & Eicher Motors: To jointly develop and deploy Type-IV cylinders within the Commercial Vehicle segment.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, while Domestic investors were net sellers in the cash market. One must remember that the numbers are influenced by the Axis Bank block deal.

The Nifty 50 index has witnessed a bearish engulfing pattern, which indicates a potential reversal of its previous bullish trend, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. Another sign of a potential downturn is the fact that the index has formed a double top on the hourly chart. De expects the Nifty 50 to decline towards levels of 18,550 in the near-term, while 18,750 may act as a resistance.

Osho Krishnan of Angel One sees immediate support for the Nifty 50 at 18,600, followed by a key support at 18,500. He advises traders to maintain a stock-specific approach for now.