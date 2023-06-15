Trade Setup for June 16: Nifty 50 needs to hold these levels for its best weekly run in eight months

Manappuram Finance, BHEL, India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp and Zee Entertainment are stocks that continue to remain in the F&O ban list. Stocks like L&T Finance Holdings and Tata Chemicals are stocks that will be in the F&O ban list from Friday's trading session.

The breakout turned out to be a false one. The Nifty 50 did break past last Thursday's swing high of 18,777, made a new high of 18,793, but neither could it cross the 18,800 mark on the upside, nor could it manage to sustain above last Thursday's swing high. Instead, the Nifty 50 snapped a three-day winning streak, and witnessed its lowest close in the last three trading sessions.

Despite the drop during the weekly options expiry session, the Nifty 50 is still up 125 points for the week. The index has to close above 18,563 to ensure a weekly advance. In case that does happen, it will be the fourth straight weekly gain for the Nifty 50. The last instance of the index gaining for four weeks in a row was between October and November 2022.

With the index now a fair distance away from its record high, the action remains concentrated towards specific stocks, particularly in the cash market names in the broader markets. The Midcap index made another record high on Thursday and even crossed the 35,000 mark on an intraday basis.