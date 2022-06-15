Trade setup for June 16: More pain on the cards for the Nifty50 before a pullback

Indian equity benchmarks failed to end yet another volatile session in the green on Wednesday, scaling fresh 11-month closing lows. Caution persisted among investors globally ahead of the outcome of a key Fed policy meeting due later in the day.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor upper shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The 50-scrip index is struggling to show any meaningful upside bounce from the crucial support zone of 15,600-15,700 levels, said Shetti, who sees the possibility of one more leg of downside before a bounce .

It's the bulls vs the bears on Street

There is indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"While the market is in an oversold condition, we may see a fresh pullback rally only beyond 15,800, above which, the index could move up to 15,950-16,000 levels. On the flipside, the correction may continue till 15,550-15,500 levels as long as it is below 15,800,” he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 16 session:

Global markets

European stocks rallied led by banking stocks, after the ECB announced an unscheduled meeting of its rate-setting panel to discuss the recent sell-off in government bonds. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 1.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up one percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the short-term trend of the benchmark remains weak with rangebound action.

"Such lack of strength at important support signals chances of a false downside breakout or one leg of downside before a sharp bounce from the lows around 15,500 in the short term," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 remains nine percent below its long-term simple moving averages in a bearish signal.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 15,975.7 10 16,243.3 20 16,258.3 50 16,678.9 100 16,895.8 200 17,252.9

Immediate support for the Nifty is at 15,611, below which, the index can quickly slip towards 15,000. The bulls will have to really find reasons to protect its biggest support at 15,611 and, most importantly, take it past the 16,107 hurdle," said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,300, with 1.6 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 15,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and 15,500, with 98,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,000 and immediate support at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPOWER 3,424,500 470.9 0.65% 8.80% UBL 1,083,600 1,467.50 0.52% 7.69% MGL 2,605,800 764 1.76% 7.07% AUBANK 5,762,000 620.9 3.36% 6.44% L&TFH 47,332,896 71.2 0.99% 6.15%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 30,659,000 101.05 -0.59% -3.60% DELTACORP 15,048,900 174.4 -5.27% -0.31% CUMMINSIND 1,312,200 993.1 -0.73% -0.18% ADANIENT 21,378,500 2,184.50 -0.50% -0.17% ADANIPORTS 77,180,000 706.25 -0.14% -0.16%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DEEPAKNTR 1,553,250 1,852.75 2.11% -3.94% RBLBANK 52,298,600 88.4 0.57% -2.84% GNFC 2,919,800 609.3 1.51% -2.40% FSL 10,745,800 101.85 0.94% -1.96% OFSS 267,500 3,084.95 0.86% -1.78%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATACOMM 3,454,000 876.6 -4.70% 11.78% SUNTV 11,829,000 412.1 -2.01% 7.29% APOLLOTYRE 11,047,500 179.5 -2.23% 7.11% TATACHEM 4,209,000 873 -2.81% 7.01% PETRONET 11,778,000 214.25 -0.42% 4.97%