Trade Setup for June 15: Nifty 50 likely to remain volatile on weekly options expiry day

Nifty 50's June futures have added 5.6 percent or 5.1 lakh shares in Open Interest in mid-week trading.

In Wednesday's Trade Setup, we had highlighted two key levels for you on the Nifty 50 index. First was 18,726, which was the Nifty 50's closing level on June 7, while the other was June 8's and the recent swing high of 18,777. While the index managed to cross the first level on Wednesday, it continued to face pressure near last Thursday's high and failed to cross the same.

The Nifty 50 index traded in an 80-point band on Wednesday. It failed to cross its recent swing high and reversed from the high of 18,769. However, Wednesday's close of 18,755 is the highest for the Nifty 50 since November 30, 2022, when it had closed at 18,758. The index may see some volatility on account of the weekly options expiry session for Nifty and Nifty Bank contracts.

Two more rate hikes are anticipated from the US Federal Reserve for the rest of the year, according to the Fed dot plot. The US central bank kept interest rates unchanged last night, something that the market had already anticipated. However, the reaction may come from the Fed's hawkish commentary.

"Short-term formation of the Nifty 50 is still on the bullish side but a quick intraday correction cannot be ruled out in case the index falls below 18,700," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. He further added that a breakout above last Thursday's swing high may take the index towards levels of 18,900 - 18,950.

After snapping a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, the Nifty Bank index once again ended lower in mid-week trading. Not only did the index end lower, but it also closed below the 44,000 mark. It has now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions.

With 43,700 holding on the downside, that may act as a floor for the prices going forward, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. On the other hand, upside resistance for the index is at 44,300, which Shah believes is necessary to break above, for further upside.

The Nifty Bank index has now hovered around the mark of 44,000 for four straight sessions, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. Nifty Bank's put-call ratio has been consistently falling since June 2 and options activity at the 44,000 strike will set the tone for the index going forward, he said.

An outperforming index on Wednesday was the Nifty Metal index, which ended higher for the third day in a row. The index also closed at the highest level in 2023. This was also the index'es best single-day gain since June 7 last year.

However, Kotak Institutional Equities in a note on the sector expressed caution by saying that it expects global Aluminium prices to remain subdued in financial year 2024 as global demand is sluggish, while cost support is fading. It has remained cautious on the sector with sell recommendations on Nalco and Vedanta Ltd.

What Are F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's June futures have added 5.6 percent or 5.1 lakh shares in Open Interest in mid-week trading. They are now trading at a premium of 62.35 points compared to 60.7 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's futures have shed 2 percent or 50,575 shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.23 from 1.13 on Tuesday.

Zee Entertainment is the newest addition to the F&O ban list from Thursday's session. Mannappuram Finance, BHEL, India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp continue to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for June 15 expiry:

For today's expiry, Open Interest addition has been seen on Nifty 50's call strikes between 18,750 and 18,850, with the latter having seen the maximum addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,850 18.59 Lakh Added 10.10 18,750 13.86 Lakh Added 49.80 18,800 9.53 Lakh Added 25.2

Nifty 50 on the Put side for June 15 expiry:

On the put side, Open Interest addition was seen between the 18,700 and 18,800 strikes. The 18,700 strike has seen the maximum Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,700 53.47 Lakh Added 21.20 18,750 43.9 Lakh Added 37.55 18,800 15.1 Lakh Added 62.85

Lets take a look at the stocks which added fresh long positions on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Oracle Financial Services 2.26% 18.10% Tata Consumer 5.44% 11.72% Tata Communications 2.66% 10.93% GNFC 2.21% 10.68% Atul 0.92% 9.14%

Lets now see the stocks which added fresh short positions on Wednesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Chambal Fertilisers -0.48% 15.40% HDFC AMC -2.44% 11.69% Wipro -0.10% 8.31% Tata Chemicals -0.84% 7.44% Alkem Laboratories -0.18% 6.48%

Some stocks also saw short covering on Wednesday, which means an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Deepak Nitrite 2.10% -7.37% Petronet LNG 2.74% -7.20% Coforge 1.04% -5.64% Coromandel International 1.13% -5.09% HPCL 0.67% -4.32%

Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session:

Axis Bank: Bain Capital to sell 0.7 percent of its 1.3 percent stake in the lender, according to sources. Stake sale is likely to be worth $267 million. Offer price range likely to be between Rs 964 - 977.7 per share. Price range is a 0-1.4 percent discount to current price.

HCLTech: Expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud to help on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

KFin Technologies: Withdraws application to be a depository participant with NSDL. The company had filed this application in October 2022.

CDSL: ICICI Prudential buys 5.28 lakh shares in the block deal at Rs 985 apiece. BSE had sold 47.4 lakh shares or 4.5 percent of the total equity at Rs 985.98 apiece.

VMart Retail: T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund sold 3.7 lakh shares or 1.9 percent stake at Rs 1,990.4 per share. Amansa Holdings Pvt. Ltd. bought 3.37 lakh shares at Rs 1,990.

SJVN: Signed a MoU with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company for development of 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects.

What Are The Global Cues Indicating?

US markets had a mixed session on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve, on expected lines, left interest rates unchanged in its latest policy meeting. However, what spooked investors was the fact that the Fed dot plot is still anticipating two more rate hikes in the second half of the year.

The Dow Jones fell as much as 400 points in intraday trading before recovering to end 230 points lower. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also declined post this commentary but recovered to end higher by 0.1 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the next six weeks (time before the next meeting) would be used to analyse the effects of the cumulative monetary policy tightening and that a decision on the July meeting move has not yet been made.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how trade would begin in India are currently little changed at 18,823, implying a subdued start to the weekly options expiry session.

Foreign investors were buyers during Wednesday's trading session in the cash market, while Domestic investors were net sellers. Multiple block deals took place on Wednesday as well.

Although the Nifty 50 is currently in a sideways consolidation, the trend remains positive as it closed above a key near-term resistance zone, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. The momentum oscillator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also in a positive crossover. While 18,700 - 18,600 will be a support band, resistance is seen between 18,800 - 18,900, he said.

SAMCO's Ramani said that the support for the Nifty 50 has now moved higher towards 18,700. Price movement near the all-time high level of 18,900 will determine further cues about the Nifty 50's direction going forward, he said.