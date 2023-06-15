Trade Setup for June 15: Nifty 50 likely to remain volatile on weekly options expiry day

Nifty 50's June futures have added 5.6 percent or 5.1 lakh shares in Open Interest in mid-week trading.

In Wednesday's Trade Setup, we had highlighted two key levels for you on the Nifty 50 index. First was 18,726, which was the Nifty 50's closing level on June 7, while the other was June 8's and the recent swing high of 18,777. While the index managed to cross the first level on Wednesday, it continued to face pressure near last Thursday's high and failed to cross the same.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Nifty 50 index traded in an 80-point band on Wednesday. It failed to cross its recent swing high and reversed from the high of 18,769. However, Wednesday's close of 18,755 is the highest for the Nifty 50 since November 30, 2022, when it had closed at 18,758. The index may see some volatility on account of the weekly options expiry session for Nifty and Nifty Bank contracts.

Two more rate hikes are anticipated from the US Federal Reserve for the rest of the year, according to the Fed dot plot. The US central bank kept interest rates unchanged last night, something that the market had already anticipated. However, the reaction may come from the Fed's hawkish commentary.