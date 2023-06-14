Trade Setup for June 14: Crossing this level on the upside will push the Nifty 50 to 19,000

The Nifty 50 has already added 150 points in the first two days of the trading week and only 160 points now separate the index from its all-time high.

The Nifty 50 is back in an uptrend after a few days of consolidation. The index was back above the mark of 18,700 for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday. It has already added 150 points in the first two days of the trading week. Only 160 points now separate the Nifty 50 from its all-time high. The index very comfortably crossed Monday's high as well as the low on Tuesday.

With Tuesday's move, the Nifty 50 has broken out of the narrow range that it traded in over the last three sessions. 18,726 will be the first level to watch on the upside, which is last Wednesday's close. That though, is just 10 points away. The other level to watch on the upside would be last Thursday's swing high of 18,777, which will take the index to within 100 points of its all-time high.

"The immediate hurdle is seen at 18,770 levels, which once sustained can take the Nifty 50 index towards 19,000," said Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities. He also observed writing in the 18,700 and 18,600 strike puts on the Nifty 50, which implies that the dips, if any, are unlikely to be steep and any fall towards 18,600 can elicit fresh buying interest.

The Nifty Bank index also snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, closing above the mark of 44,000 for the first time in four sessions. Although it continued to underperform the Nifty 50, a thing to take heart from is the fact that the index made an intraday high and low higher than Monday's levels.

"44,120 has been a key resistance zone for the Nifty Bank recently while the 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) has acted as a support over the last two sessions, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He said that the banking index looks weaker compared to the Nifty 50 and a close below levels of 43,890 can trigger further selling.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities sees 44,200 as an immediate hurdle for the Nifty Bank index. "A successful breakout of those levels can trigger further upside movement in the index," he said. On the downside, 43,700 continues to remain a key support level, which, if held, can prove to be a level of buying interest for the traders.

The Nifty Midcap index hit yet another record high on Tuesday but we spoke about that in our trade setup for Tuesday. But stocks within the broader market continued to make new highs, one of which went on to create history.

Shares of MRF became the first in India to cross the Rs 1 lakh per share mark on Tuesday. The tyre-manufacturer first crossed the Rs 10,000 mark in February 2012 and has gained 900 percent since then. However, when we compare returns over a similar timeframe against its peers, it turns out to be an underperformer. Know more about that in this video.

You can also see this video about the journey of MRF so far along with the key triggers that lie ahead for the stock and some interesting trivia as well!

"The stock is forming a bullish flag pattern on the weekly charts which is a continuation pattern in nature," InCred's Gaurav Bissa said. "A close above Rs 1 lakh will confirm the bullish flag breakout and can take the stock higher to Rs 1.15 lakh," he said.

What Are The F&O Cues Suggesting?

Nifty 50's June futures shed 1 percent or close to 90,000 contracts in Open Interest on Tuesday. They are now trading at a premium of 60.7 points, compared to 81.5 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's June futures added 0.8 percent or close to 21,000 shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's put-call ratio was back above 1, currently at 1.13 from 0.92 on Monday.

India Cements, IEX, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp continue to remain in the F&O ban list. The list has two new additions from today's trading session - Manappuram Finance and BHEL.

Nifty 50 on Call Side for June 15 Expiry:

For tomorrow's weekly options expiry, contracts between 18,600 and 18,700 call strikes of the Nifty 50 have seen shedding in Open Interest, with the 18,700 strike seeing the most shedding. Addition in Open Interest was seen at higher levels of 18,800 and 18,900.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,700 52.84 Lakh Added 68.30 18,600 41.31 Lakh Added 141.95 18,650 31.92 Lakh Added 102.1 18,900 29.71 Lakh Added 4.85

Nifty 50 on Put Side for June 15 Expiry:

On the put side, the 18,500 to 18,700 strikes have seen addition in Open Interest for tomorrow's expiry. The 18,700 put has also seen the maximum Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change (Shares) Premium 18,700 43.87 Lakh Added 44.00 18,650 42.44 Lakh Added 28.10 18,500 15.47 Lakh Added 7.05

Let us take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Tuesday, which means an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Tata Communications 7.84% 24.90% Oracle Financial 5.13% 22.74% Dixon Technologies 4.62% 20.56% Cummins India 2.94% 12.85% Astral 2.62% 10.63%

Lets now see stocks that added fresh short positions on Tuesday, which means a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change InterGlobe Aviation -2.88% 13.28% CONCOR -1.33% 8.18% United Breweries -0.84% 6.96% SBI -0.43% 6.70% Federal Bank -0.32% 5.18%

Multiple stocks also saw short covering on Tuesday, which means an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest. Here are some of those:

Stock Price Change OI Change Atul 3.94% -11.74% Havells 0.46% -6.04% Tata Consumer 2.01% -5.94% Intellect Design Arena 1.21% -5.34% JK Cement 0.44% -5.34%

Here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session:

Tata Chemicals: Revises Soda Ash prices lower by Rs 2,300 per tonne, taking cue from Nirma, which cut prices by as much as Rs 6,000 per tonne on Tuesday.

Zydus Life: Group's injectables manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad gets zero observations in USFDA's CGMP inspection.

Anupam Rasayan: Signs Letter of Intent worth Rs 2,186 crore with Japanese Specialty Chemicals company. Supply of patented life sciences active ingredient will commence from CY2025.

Maruti Suzuki: Executive Director Shashank Srivastava told CNBC-TV18 that rural growth continues to be higher than urban growth for the company and that the rural sector sentiment continues to be positive. Growth in the june quarter could be 9 percent year-on-year.

Capacite Infra: Societe Generale buys 24.1 lakh shares, while NewQuest Asia Investments sold 32 lakh shares.

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

Most Asian markets have opened higher in mid-week trading with the Nikkei 225 index inching closer to its all-time high. South Korea's Kospi is down 0.2 percent in trade. Hang Seng futures are pointing to a positive start to trade.

Overnight, US benchmarks S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lodged fresh 13-month highs after inflation fell to a two-year low. This has also given rise to the hope that the FOMC will not hike interest rates during its latest decision later tonight.

The Singapore (SGX) Nifty futures, which are an early indicator of how trade is likely to begin in India are trading 45.5 points or 0.24 percent higher at 18,830, thereby pointing to yet another positive start to the trade in India.

Foreign investors were back to being net buyers in the cash market, while domestic investors were sellers.

Technically, the Nifty 50 index has formed a bullish candle on the daily chart, said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. 18,600 will be a sacrosanct support zone for the bulls, he said, adding that sustaining above those levels will take the index to 18,800 and 18,850 levels on the upside.

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the market is gaining strength and that the overall trend is positive for the Nifty 50. 18,700 may act as a support considering the significant put writing there, while 18,800 may act as an upside barrier.