Trade Setup for June 14: Crossing this level on the upside will push the Nifty 50 to 19,000

The Nifty 50 has already added 150 points in the first two days of the trading week and only 160 points now separate the index from its all-time high.

The Nifty 50 is back in an uptrend after a few days of consolidation. The index was back above the mark of 18,700 for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday. It has already added 150 points in the first two days of the trading week. Only 160 points now separate the Nifty 50 from its all-time high. The index very comfortably crossed Monday's high as well as the low on Tuesday.

With Tuesday's move, the Nifty 50 has broken out of the narrow range that it traded in over the last three sessions. 18,726 will be the first level to watch on the upside, which is last Wednesday's close. That though, is just 10 points away. The other level to watch on the upside would be last Thursday's swing high of 18,777, which will take the index to within 100 points of its all-time high.

"The immediate hurdle is seen at 18,770 levels, which once sustained can take the Nifty 50 index towards 19,000," said Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities. He also observed writing in the 18,700 and 18,600 strike puts on the Nifty 50, which implies that the dips, if any, are unlikely to be steep and any fall towards 18,600 can elicit fresh buying interest.