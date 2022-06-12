Trade setup for June 13: Nifty50 holds 16,200 but may not be out of the woods yet

Indian equity benchmarks fell on Friday amid weakness across sectors, suffering their worst single-day fall in three weeks, as investors globally feared aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates will hamper economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

long negative candle on the daily chart, and appears to have picked up downside momentum with supports breaking down one after another , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He expects more of sharp weakness going forward.

All eyes on 16,000

The 50-scrip index finally broke the key support at 16,300-16,260 levels on a closing basis, negating the minor upward trend that emerged last week after it surpassed 16,400, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com. The market is unable to show strength at higher levels, though it is not significantly weak, he said.

"We would rather reassess the situation in the first half of this week with all eyes on crucial levels like 16,000 on the lower side and 16,400 on the upside. The pragmatic strategy would be to stay light on positions... We are still hopeful of some recovery in coming days. If this has to happen, US markets need to provide that much needed relief," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 13 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices fell sharply on Friday, as a steeper-than-expected rise in US consumer prices in May fueled fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed. The S&P 500 fell 2.9 percent, the Dow Jones 2.7 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3.5 percent.

Earlier that day, European shares slumped 2.7 percent, with Italy's MIB index slumping more than five percent. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped 2.7 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 has turned into a bearish mode with strong downside momentum.

"The near-term outlook remains weak and any attempt of an upside bounce from here could be short-lived. The index could eventually test the recent important bottom of 15,735 in the near term," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is nearly 1,100 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average 5 16,404.4 10 16,500.3 20 16,315.4 50 16,787.6 100 16,970.6 200 17,265.7

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,050 16,400 Nifty Bank 34,000 34,800

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000 and 15,400, with almost 75,000 contracts each.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,500 and immediate support at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 2,235,200 1,583.45 0.03% 4.58% FEDERALBNK 61,440,000 92.2 0.82% 4.51% TORNTPOWER 3,177,000 465 1.87% 3.64% ALKEM 195,400 3,117 0.31% 3.48% TRENT 3,833,800 1,112.20 2.27% 3.01%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change PIDILITIND 3,204,000 2,103.30 -0.01% -1.60% ATUL 97,125 8,054.95 -0.62% -1.39% RAIN 6,410,000 174.05 -0.60% -0.98% HINDCOPPER 11,687,400 103.4 -1.15% -0.59% DLF 43,096,350 326.45 -0.06% -0.50%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 93,300 8,150.10 1.11% -5.23% JKCEMENT 417,725 2,132 0.51% -5.07% DABUR 13,961,250 503 0.88% -3.73% VOLTAS 2,893,000 993.65 0.21% -3.47% APOLLOHOSP 2,117,375 3,705.05 0.77% -2.80%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 4,028,750 472.85 -4.19% 30.34% KOTAKBANK 11,961,600 1,793.90 -3.85% 11.06% METROPOLIS 830,600 1,575 -0.36% 8.24% M&MFIN 20,852,000 184.6 -1.36% 7.62% IOC 41,892,500 117.6 -1.05% 7.12%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Two stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: TVS Motor Company and GHCL.

52-week lows

A total of 13 scrips hit 52-week lows:

EQUITASBNK HIKAL NMDC VAKRANGEE GMM JCHAC SHREECEM GRASIM MOIL TASTYBIT GSPL NIACL UTIAMC

Fear gauge