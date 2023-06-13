Trade Setup for June 13: Action lies in the Midcap index while the Nifty 50 consolidates

The Nifty Midcap index ended with gains of 0.5 percent on Tuesday after a two-day drop. That two-day drop was preceeded by 13 straight days of gains.

The Nifty 50 has yet again entered consolidation mode after a breathtaking rally since the second half of May. The index traded in an even narrower band of 60 points on Monday but managed to end above the flat line. It also managed a close above the 18,600 mark. Another positive? It did not slip below 18,550 on an intraday basis.

It has been over a month since the Nifty 50 index had a move in excess of a percent. The last time it did so was back on May 8. It came close on May 26, but ended 0.97 percent higher.

Only two Nifty 50 constituents - NTPC and IndusInd Bank ended at a 52-week high on Monday. The index may also take some cues from the May CPI fineprint, which fell to 4.25 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April.