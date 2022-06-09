Trade setup for June 10: Nifty50 makes a smart comeback and may be poised for higher levels

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Thursday led by a fag-end recovery in oil & gas, financial, IT and FMCG pockets, following four back-to-back sessions of losses. The Nifty50 returned above the 16,400 mark decisively after a day's gap — a level where most analysts see strong near-term support.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart at the low, hinting at the a bullish piercing line type pattern in a bullish sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One may expect further upside in the short term, he said. "A lack of strength in the slide below 16,400 eventually resulted in the market bouncing back sharply," he said.

More upside on cards as long as 16,350 intact

The 16,350 will dictate the trend for traders, above which, the momentum is likely to continue till the 16,550-16,650 zone, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"A fresh round of selling is possible if the index trades below 16,350, which could lead to 16,250-16,200 levels,” he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 10 session:

Global markets

European markets began Thursday's session in the red after the ECB signalled a higher interest rate hike in September as it raised its inflation forecast and cut economic growth expectations for the year. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.2 percent at the last count.

S&P %00 futures were down 0.5 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects levels towards the 16,700-16,800 band to emerge on the Nifty in the near term.

"A sustainable move above 16,500 could open strong upside momentum, with immediate support at 16,380," he said.

Important levels to track

Despite the recovery, the Nifty50 is still more than 1,000 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of days) Simple moving average 5 16,480.9 10 16,515.4 20 16,294.5 50 16,810.1 100 16,991.2 200 17,266.9

Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,240 16,600-16,680 Nifty Bank 34,500 35,800

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 16,550, 16,600 and 16,700, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 16,800, with 1.1 lakh, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,450, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and then 16,400 and 16,000, with 1.3 lakh each.

This suggests immediate resistance is placed at 16,500 and immediate support comes in at 16,450.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IOC 35,717,500 119 0.42% 17.96% GUJGASLTD 3,871,250 494.25 2.33% 15.31% ONGC 42,981,400 164.4 1.01% 14.24% ICICIGI 3,458,225 1,126 0.80% 13.20% METROPOLIS 775,600 1,585.60 3.71% 13.10%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change PIDILITIND 3,204,000 2,103.30 -0.01% -1.60% ATUL 97,125 8,054.95 -0.62% -1.39% RAIN 6,410,000 174.05 -0.60% -0.98% HINDCOPPER 11,687,400 103.4 -1.15% -0.59% DLF 43,096,350 326.45 -0.06% -0.50%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change DELTACORP 16,378,300 196.5 0.20% -2.12% BPCL 16,441,200 334.5 3.15% -1.54% MFSL 1,927,250 826.5 1.15% -1.28% AMBUJACEM 56,163,000 366 0.30% -0.95% IEX 42,903,750 185.9 5.60% -0.80%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change AUBANK 2,664,500 615.2 -1.91% 127.70% STAR 3,641,400 314.25 -4.54% 10.41% APOLLOTYRE 11,122,500 205.3 -1.96% 8.95% ALKEM 197,400 3,097.25 -1.17% 8.21% CROMPTON 2,698,300 348.25 -1.11% 7.46%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

One stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Oil India.

52-week lows

A total of 12 scrips hit 52-week lows:

AARTIIND EQUITAS NIACL AAVAS GSPL SHREECEM AMBER HIKAL TASTYBIT BIRLACORPN LUXIND VAKRANGEE

Fear gauge