Trade setup for June 10: Nifty50 makes a smart comeback and may be poised for higher levels

Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Thursday led by a fag-end recovery in oil & gas, financial, IT and FMCG pockets, following four back-to-back sessions of losses. The Nifty50 returned above the 16,400 mark decisively after a day's gap — a level where most analysts see strong near-term support.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart at the low, hinting at the a bullish piercing line type pattern in a bullish sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
One may expect further upside in the short term, he said. "A lack of strength in the slide below 16,400 eventually resulted in the market bouncing back sharply," he said.
More upside on cards as long as 16,350 intact
The 16,350 will dictate the trend for traders, above which, the momentum is likely to continue till the 16,550-16,650 zone, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
"A fresh round of selling is possible if the index trades below 16,350, which could lead to 16,250-16,200 levels,” he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the June 10 session:
Global markets
European markets began Thursday's session in the red after the ECB signalled a higher interest rate hike in September as it raised its inflation forecast and cut economic growth expectations for the year. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.2 percent at the last count.
S&P %00 futures were down 0.5 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti expects levels towards the 16,700-16,800 band to emerge on the Nifty in the near term.
"A sustainable move above 16,500 could open strong upside momentum, with immediate support at 16,380," he said.
Important levels to track
Despite the recovery, the Nifty50 is still more than 1,000 points below its long-term simple moving average.
|Period (No. of days)
|Simple moving average
|5
|16,480.9
|10
|16,515.4
|20
|16,294.5
|50
|16,810.1
|100
|16,991.2
|200
|17,266.9
Palak Kothari, Research Associate at Choice Broking, identified the following resistance and support levels:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|16,240
|16,600-16,680
|Nifty Bank
|34,500
|35,800
FII/DII activity
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 16,550, 16,600 and 16,700, with 1.2 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 16,800, with 1.1 lakh, according to exchange data.
On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,450, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and then 16,400 and 16,000, with 1.3 lakh each.
This suggests immediate resistance is placed at 16,500 and immediate support comes in at 16,450.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|IOC
|35,717,500
|119
|0.42%
|17.96%
|GUJGASLTD
|3,871,250
|494.25
|2.33%
|15.31%
|ONGC
|42,981,400
|164.4
|1.01%
|14.24%
|ICICIGI
|3,458,225
|1,126
|0.80%
|13.20%
|METROPOLIS
|775,600
|1,585.60
|3.71%
|13.10%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|PIDILITIND
|3,204,000
|2,103.30
|-0.01%
|-1.60%
|ATUL
|97,125
|8,054.95
|-0.62%
|-1.39%
|RAIN
|6,410,000
|174.05
|-0.60%
|-0.98%
|HINDCOPPER
|11,687,400
|103.4
|-1.15%
|-0.59%
|DLF
|43,096,350
|326.45
|-0.06%
|-0.50%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|DELTACORP
|16,378,300
|196.5
|0.20%
|-2.12%
|BPCL
|16,441,200
|334.5
|3.15%
|-1.54%
|MFSL
|1,927,250
|826.5
|1.15%
|-1.28%
|AMBUJACEM
|56,163,000
|366
|0.30%
|-0.95%
|IEX
|42,903,750
|185.9
|5.60%
|-0.80%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|AUBANK
|2,664,500
|615.2
|-1.91%
|127.70%
|STAR
|3,641,400
|314.25
|-4.54%
|10.41%
|APOLLOTYRE
|11,122,500
|205.3
|-1.96%
|8.95%
|ALKEM
|197,400
|3,097.25
|-1.17%
|8.21%
|CROMPTON
|2,698,300
|348.25
|-1.11%
|7.46%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
One stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Oil India.
52-week lows
A total of 12 scrips hit 52-week lows:
|AARTIIND
|EQUITAS
|NIACL
|AAVAS
|GSPL
|SHREECEM
|AMBER
|HIKAL
|TASTYBIT
|BIRLACORPN
|LUXIND
|VAKRANGEE
Fear gauge
The India VIX — also referred to as the fear index — dropped 3.5 percent to settle at 19.1 on Thursday, its biggest fall since May 30.