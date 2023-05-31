Trade Setup for June 1: Nifty 50 may bounce post from support levels post GDP data, Auto sales in focus

Indices like the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank may see some volatility during Thursday's weekly options expiry session.

The Nifty 50 index snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, thereby also registering its first drop in the June F&O series. While it did break below the crucial support level of 18,500 in intraday trade, it managed to recover 50 points from the day's low to end above those levels.

Live Tv

Loading...

Despite the marginal correction on Wednesday, the Nifty 50 still ended the month of May with gains of close to 3 percent. The index gained for the third straight month, which is the first such instance since October 2021.

Indices like the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank may see some volatility during Thursday's weekly options expiry session. With the MSCI inflows and earnings season now out of the way, the market will look for fresh triggers to attempt another move towards its all-time high of 18,887.6.