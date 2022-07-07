Trade setup for July 8: Nifty50 may be poised for higher levels

Indian equity benchmarks scaled their highest closing levels in a month for a second straight day on Thursday amid gains across most sectors, led by financial and IT shares. Investors awaited the onset of the earnings season for domestic cues — with TCS due to report its financial results on Friday.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, in a sign it is headed towards its next hurdle at 16,175, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
"A sustainable move above 16,200 could open a sharp upmove with immediate support at 16,000," he said.
A move above 16,200 can go all the way to 16,500
The 50-scrip index has crossed its 40-day exponential moving average in an attempt to fill up a gap created on the daily chart last month, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.
He sees levels of 16,172-16,200 from a short-term perspective. "If the Nifty manages to scale above 16,200, it can head towards 16,500. On the other hand, the 16,000 mark will offer support in case of any dip," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 7 session:
Global markets
European shares rose on Thursday amid gains in economy-sensitive and chipmaker stocks, as investors awaited minutes of the ECB's last policy review for more clarity on interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.2 percent at the last count.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.
Important levels to track
The Nifty50 has trimmed the gap from its long-term simple moving average by more than 100 bps to almost seven percent.
Shetti expects short-term resistance at around 16,200-16,300 and immediate support at 15,900.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|Nifty50
|Nifty Bank
|5
|15,833.7
33,809.1
|10
|15,790.6
|33,653.2
|20
|15,742
|33,653.2
|50
|16,139.9
|34,329
|100
|16,628.8
|35,366.3
|200
|17,135.8
|36,552.2
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|16,000
|16,250
|Nifty Bank
|34,400
|35,500
FII/DII activity
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,200, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,400, with 1.7 lakh contracts, according to exchange data.
The maximum put open interest is at 16,100 and 15,600 with 1.6 lakh and 1.5 lakh contracts respectively.
This suggests a strong hurdle after the immediate resistance level of 16,200 at 16,400, and a strong cushion at 15,600.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|ABB
|613,750
|2,545.45
|0.96%
|26.60%
|GUJGASLTD
|3,652,500
|451
|1.62%
|26.08%
|GSPL
|2,852,500
|232.7
|1.97%
|15.43%
|BSOFT
|3,259,100
|334.3
|0.33%
|14.64%
|DALBHARAT
|1,180,000
|1,453
|5.16%
|13.86%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|BATAINDIA
|1,604,075
|1,789.15
|-0.07%
|-2.06%
|COROMANDEL
|1,445,500
|971.95
|-0.25%
|-0.92%
|BAJFINANCE
|5,830,375
|5,874.95
|-0.76%
|-0.77%
|BHARTIARTL
|47,452,500
|690
|-0.37%
|-0.48%
|HDFCAMC
|2,874,600
|1,913
|-0.22%
|-0.39%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|CHAMBLFERT
|3,933,000
|294.3
|3.97%
|-2.82%
|IGL
|10,021,000
|373.85
|2.38%
|-2.21%
|NAVINFLUOR
|387,000
|3,799.35
|0.73%
|-2.15%
|COALINDIA
|32,461,800
|186.25
|2.93%
|-2.02%
|PERSISTENT
|515,850
|3,389.85
|1.05%
|-1.92%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change
|OI change
|HAL
|1,443,050
|1,728
|-1.41%
|17.05%
|BALRAMCHIN
|6,371,200
|347.3
|-0.47%
|14.26%
|GODREJCP
|7,595,000
|856.15
|-2.74%
|9.65%
|SRTRANSFIN
|3,813,000
|1,233.90
|-2.35%
|9.39%
|HDFCLIFE
|22,602,800
|557
|-0.46%
|7.15%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)