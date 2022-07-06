Trade setup for July 7: The bulls may be preparing to take Nifty past Nifty50 after crossing key resistance

Indian equity benchmarks climbed to their highest closing levels in almost a month on Wednesday, backed by buying across most sectors as a slump in crude oil prices aided the sentiment on Dalal Street.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart that almost engulfed its negative candle the previous day, suggesting a positive bias ahead on Dalal Street, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
He sees the possibility of a strong breakout as the bulls took the 50-scrip index past the key 15,850-15,900 hurdle. "A sustainable move above 15,950 could mean a sharp upside ahead," he said.
More upside ahead?
Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities, sees the index continuing its upwards journey all the way towards 16,200.
The index remains in a 'buy' mode as long as it holds support at 15,800, he said.
Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 7 session:
Global markets
Wall Street indices gave up initial gains as investors processed recession fears but awaited new policy hints from the Fed. The S&P 500 was down 0.1 and the Dow Jones 0.2 percent. The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite was flat.
European shares rallied after Norwegian oil and gas workers ended their strike, easing energy supply worries. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.7 percent.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the Nifty50 has once again turned positive.
Important levels to track
The Nifty50 has trimmed the gap from its long-term simple moving average by more than 100 bps to almost seven percent.
Shetti expects short-term resistance at around 16,200-16,300 and immediate support at 15,900.
|Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|Nifty50
|Nifty Bank
|5
|15,833.7
33,809.1
|10
|15,790.6
|33,653.2
|20
|15,742
|33,653.2
|50
|16,139.9
|34,329
|100
|16,628.8
|35,366.3
|200
|17,135.8
|36,552.2
LKP Securities' Shah finds the Nifty Bank to be stronger than the 50-scrip benchmark.
"The banking index continues to be in a 'buy' mode with strong support at 33,800. It is likely to test 35,000-35,500 levels, which coincide with its 200-day moving average," he said.
FII/DII activity
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,200, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,300, with 1.4 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,500 and 15,800, with 1.5 lakh contracts each.
This suggests immediate resistance at 16,200 and immediate support at 15,800.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|INDIAMART
|229,800
|3,774.25
|2.14%
|24.54%
|ABB
|509,250
|2,529
|7.24%
|20.52%
|ABBOTINDIA
|38,920
|19,293.15
|3.23%
|12.74%
|CUMMINSIND
|1,720,800
|1,101.45
|4.04%
|10.98%
|GUJGASLTD
|3,318,750
|444
|3%
|10.06%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|NTPC
|69,825,000
|139.15
|-1.52%
|-4.48%
|POWERGRID
|55,568,700
|212
|-1.05%
|-2.21%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|GODREJCP
|8,268,000
|882.35
|5.96%
|-8.14%
|SBICARD
|6,025,600
|845
|3.52%
|-7.77%
|AUBANK
|6,456,000
|578.8
|3.84%
|-6.82%
|NAVINFLUOR
|413,775
|3,775
|1.56%
|-6.47%
|DIXON
|579,750
|3,673.75
|4.62%
|-5.89%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|IOC
|58,646,250
|72.95
|-0.95%
|11.31%
|HDFCLIFE
|21,121,100
|562
|-0.82%
|7.02%
|ONGC
|78,801,800
|121.4
|-4.18%
|6.70%
|HAL
|1,353,750
|1,753.85
|-0.52%
|6.60%
|BSOFT
|3,095,300
|333.5
|-0.30%
|5.29%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)