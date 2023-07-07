Trade Setup for July 7: Eight days and 832 points later, the Nifty 50 is set for another week of gains

For the week, the Nifty 50 is now up over 300 points and even though the global cues do not look very promising, the index is set for its sixth weekly advance in the last seven weeks.

The Nifty 50 index closed above the 19,000 mark for the first time on June 30. Since then, it has already added 500 points to its rally, and is halfway through the journey towards 20,000. The weekly options expiry also saw the Nifty 50 break above a key resistance level from the last two sessions, which was around the 19,450 mark.

For the week, the Nifty 50 is now up over 300 points and even though the global cues do not look very promising, the index is set for its sixth weekly advance in the last seven weeks.

The Nifty 50 has witnessed a negative divergence on its RSI on the hourly chart, which may restrict the pace of the upmove going forward, said Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities. "This, combined with the rising trendline resistance at the 19,600 mark can result in some profit booking in the Nifty 50 in the coming days," he said. 19,330 is an immediate support, while 19,150 - 19,200 are key medium-term supports.

On the other hand, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities expects the index to move towards levels of 19,575 - 19,625, as long as it remains above the 19,375 support level. Below the key support levels, the index can have a quick intraday dip towards 19,325 - 19,300, he said.

After a few days of underperformance, the Nifty Bank index finally contributed to the index upmove on Thursday, ending higher by nearly 200 points. However, Thursday's high turned out to be just the same as Wednesday's, while the low of 45,042 was 30 points below the intraday low on Wednesday. For the week, the index has gained over 600 points, and is set for its second straight weekly advance.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that 45,000 is the make or break level for the index and further added that it has to surpass the 45,500 levels on the upside, which has seen heavy call writing, for a move towards 46,000. It is advisable to adopt a buy-on-dips approach as long as the 45,000 support is intact, he said.

Oil Marketing Companies were the stars on Thursday with all three of them - HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil ending at 52-week highs. Indian Oil will be holding a board meeting today to consider raising funds via a rights issue. All three stocks have between 10-15 percent over the last month.

"One of the major headwinds or troubles in terms of identifying opportunities in this space is in terms of predicting those government policies around these companies. And that has been a challenging aspect. So adjusted for that the current valuations, it doesn't offer too much comfort. Of course the current marketing margins and refining margins are looking reasonably okay. But on a normalized level, we don't feel that could sustain for a longer period of time," said George Thomas of Quantum AMC.