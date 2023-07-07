Trade Setup for July 7: Eight days and 832 points later, the Nifty 50 is set for another week of gains

For the week, the Nifty 50 is now up over 300 points and even though the global cues do not look very promising, the index is set for its sixth weekly advance in the last seven weeks.

The Nifty 50 index closed above the 19,000 mark for the first time on June 30. Since then, it has already added 500 points to its rally, and is halfway through the journey towards 20,000. The weekly options expiry also saw the Nifty 50 break above a key resistance level from the last two sessions, which was around the 19,450 mark.

The Nifty 50 has witnessed a negative divergence on its RSI on the hourly chart, which may restrict the pace of the upmove going forward, said Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities. "This, combined with the rising trendline resistance at the 19,600 mark can result in some profit booking in the Nifty 50 in the coming days," he said. 19,330 is an immediate support, while 19,150 - 19,200 are key medium-term supports.