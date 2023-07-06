Trade Setup for July 6: Nifty 50 needs to sustain above this level to move towards 19,500

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 300 lakh crore on Wednesday, gaining 50 percent in the last two years.

The last 45 minutes on Wednesday saw more action in the market compared to the entire session earlier. Two auto stocks moved in opposite direction, another one crossed two milestones in one go, and the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 300 lakh crore. All of this took place in the final few minutes of trade.

This also meant that the Nifty 50, which struggled to move the needle through the session, recovered 50 points from the day's low to end higher for the seventh day in a row. Although the index gained only 10 points, but it managed a close above the flat line and close to the 19,400 mark.

The Nifty 50 traded in an 80-point range on Wednesday and it will only be a breakout on either side of the range that will now provide a clear direction to the index after having surged over 700 points in seven sessions. Today's weekly options expiry may just provide traders with that direction.

"For the bulls, 19,435 will be the immediate breakout level," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. "Above these levels, the Nifty 50 could rally to 19,500 - 19,525," he added. However, he expects selling pressure to intensify towards 19,250 - 19,200 levels in case the index slips and sustains below the 19,320 mark. "Traders can take a long bet at 19,200 levels with a strict 35-point stop loss," he said.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the current chart pattern of the Nifty 50 calls for caution for the bulls. Although the overall uptrend remains intact for the Nifty 50, no selling pressure needs to emerge at higher levels for it to sustain. "If such pattern continues for the next 1-2 sessions without showing any further damage, it could eventually result in a sharp upside bounce," he said.

The HDFC twins were the biggest contributors to the Nifty 50's downside on Wednesday. Goes without saying, that HDFC Bank led the Nifty Bank's underperformance in mid-week trading. The banking index fell 150 points on Wednesday, having recovered 80 points from the day's low. Despite the correction, the index managed to hold on to the 45,000 mark on the downside.

"Bears could not break the support of 45,000 on the downside for the Nifty Bank, indicating that it is again stuck in a 500-point range," Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said. He added that the index can rally towards 46,000, provided it manages to close above the 45,500 resistance zone.

The Nifty Bank index has formed back-to-back Doji pattern on the daily chart, indicating indecision, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. The 45,300 strike has seen heavy call writing and may act as a strong resistance for the index on the weekly options expiry session, he said. 45,000 on the downside will be a strong support.

After Bajaj Auto launched its Triumph bike on Wednesday, panic selling was witnessed in Eicher Motors, which has now declined over 9 percent in the last two trading sessions. The stock has also lost over Rs 9,000 crore in market capitalisation over Tuesday and Wednesday. On the other hand, Bajaj Auto gained over 5 percent, ended as the top Nifty 50 gainer, and also added Rs 7,000 crore to its market capitalisation.

The other auto stock which was in focus on Wednesday was Maruti. India's largest passenger car maker not only crossed the mark of Rs 10,000 per share for the first time, it also crossed Rs 3 lakh crore in market capitalisation in the process.

"Maruti's charts have finally seen a seven-year resistance breakout on the weekly charts above levels of 9,800, which can push the stock price higher," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said. He expects the stock to touch a price target of Rs 11,200, thereby making it a lucrative buy at current levels.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's July futures added 1.1 percent or 1.15 lakh shares in Open Interest. They are currently trading at a premium of 68.35 points from 69.4 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's July futures shed 2.4 percent or 65,580 shares in Open Interest on Wednesday. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.37 from 1.47 earlier.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has exited the F&O ban list from today's session and no other stock is currently part of that list.

Nifty 50 on Call Side for July 6 expiry:

For today's weekly expiry, Nifty 50's call strikes between 19,400 and 19,550 saw addition in Open Interest. The 19,500 strike saw maximum addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,500 32.11 Lakh Added 13.45 19,550 29.91 Lakh Added 6.1 19,450 22.18 Lakh Added 26.6 19,400 12.19 Lakh Added 45.85

Nifty 50 on Put side for July 6 expiry:

Put strikes of lower levels on the Nifty 50 saw Open Interest addition for today's expiry. The 19,350 put strike has seen the maximum addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,350 43.64 Lakh Added 31.45 19,400 33.63 Lakh Added 51 19,300 24.35 Lakh Added 17.95

Here are the stocks that added fresh long positions on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Colgate-Palmolive 4.90% 23.16% Exide Industries 3.08% 12.88% BHEL 6.86% 10.31% Bosch 1.19% 9.94% LIC Housing Finance 1.17% 9.27%

Lets look at the stocks which added fresh short positions on Wednesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Dixon Technologies -3.58% 15.89% Atul -1.23% 13.00% LTIMindtree -0.44% 11.16% SRF -1.93% 11.05% Bandhan Bank -2.24% 9.98%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session:

Marico: Domestic volumes grew in low-single digits, according to its quarterly business update. Consolidated revenue declined in low-single digits. Gross margin expected to expand materially.

Adani Wilmar: Double-digit volume growth of 25 percent year-on-year. Sale of branded products in both edible oils and foods stronger compared to overall sales of respective segments. Both rural and urban areas witnessed strong demand. Oil & Foods see 50 percent volume growth

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Total deposits up 4 percent sequentially to Rs 26,655 crore. CASA down 3 percent to Rs 6,550 crore from Rs 6,744 crore in March.

KEC International: Bags orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across various businesses

Biocon: Completes integration of acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in over 70 countries.

Solara Active Pharma: To raise Rs 450 crore via rights issue.