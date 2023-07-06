Trade Setup for July 6: Nifty 50 needs to sustain above this level to move towards 19,500

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 300 lakh crore on Wednesday, gaining 50 percent in the last two years.

The last 45 minutes on Wednesday saw more action in the market compared to the entire session earlier. Two auto stocks moved in opposite direction, another one crossed two milestones in one go, and the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 300 lakh crore. All of this took place in the final few minutes of trade.

This also meant that the Nifty 50, which struggled to move the needle through the session, recovered 50 points from the day's low to end higher for the seventh day in a row. Although the index gained only 10 points, but it managed a close above the flat line and close to the 19,400 mark.

The Nifty 50 traded in an 80-point range on Wednesday and it will only be a breakout on either side of the range that will now provide a clear direction to the index after having surged over 700 points in seven sessions. Today's weekly options expiry may just provide traders with that direction.