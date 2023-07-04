Trade Setup For July 5: Buy on dips remains the pattern for the Nifty 50 as it inches closer to 19,500

The top five contributors of this 700-odd points surge on the Nifty 50 in the last six sessions, have contributed to only 45 percent of the rally.

Six days, over 700 points - that's the breakneck speed at which the Nifty 50 has rallied. The index ended higher for the sixth day running on Tuesday as the outperformance from Bajaj Finance and Infosys more than offset the weakness in Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. With Tuesday's surge, the Nifty 50 has gained 724 points to be precise, since June 23.

Similar to Monday, the Nifty 50 witnessed a marginal dip after making new highs in opening trade. The index even turned negative at one point. However, just like Monday, the dip was bought into swiftly. By the close of trade, the Nifty 50 index had recovered 90 points from the day's low.

What's also interesting is that the rally appears to be sort of broad-based. The top five contributors of this 700-odd points surge have contributed to only 45 percent of the rally. Barring Eicher Motors (courtesy Tuesday's drop) and Power Grid, the other 48 constituents of the Nifty 50 have participated in this rally.

“I have been saying since 18,500 that the markets are making higher highs and until the supports are not giving away, the markets are still trading higher," Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com said. "Now the next resistance is about 19,500 and 19,900. Looking at the markets from extreme short term, I would say the markets have still got one more sequence of higher high in the daily timeframe” he added.

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said that for the trend following traders, 19,300 - 19,250 on the downside will act as key support levels, while 19,450 - 19,500 is a key resistance on the upside. As a matter of fact, the Nifty 50 reversed from 19,434 on Tuesday. He also added that traders may perfer exiting from long positions below levels of 19,250.

The Nifty Bank index had a relatively quieter day as the HDFC twins did not participate the way they have over the last few sessions. The index did manage to end higher, but cooled off over 250 points from the day's high. The banking index has gained 1,700 points over the last six trading sessions.

Price action on the Nifty Bank index has formed a Doji pattern, indicating indecision in the market, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. Yet, he expects the index to head towards the 46,000 mark, provided it manages to sustain above the 45,500 mark, which it failed to do so on Tuesday, reversing from the day's high of 45,655. Downside support, according to Shah, is at 45,000.

Cashthechaos.com's Jai Bala added that as long as the Nifty Bank manages to hold levels of 43,400, which is the previous swing low, the trend remains positive. The long-term resistance for the index is at levels of 47,000 - 49,000.

Two Nifty 50 constituents stood out on Tuesday, each on either side of the spectrum. Bajaj Finance ended as the top gainer on the index, ending with gains of nearly 8 percent. The stock is now close to its all-time high of Rs 8,050.

"I think I will not put any incremental money again into a stock like Bajaj Finance. From a trading angle, yes, it can possibly notch up 3-5 percent gains, I'm not ruling it out, the numbers were good. It makes you feel that things are coming back into fine fetal as far as Bajaj Finance goes," Market Expert Mehraboon Irani said.

Eicher Motors, on the other hand, was the top loser on the Nifty 50, ending 6 percent lower and marking its biggest single-day drop in three months.

"I am not too perturbed and such corrections are good entry points into Eicher Motors on a longer-term basis. Do keep in mind that it's the last company which will get disrupted by the EV revolution, where the likes of Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and TVS are going to see massive disruption in next two, three years as the EV sales continue to grow at whatever 40-50 percent as against the 8-9 percent type of volume growth for the regular traditional two-wheeler motorcycles," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Tuesday, meaning increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Punjab National Bank 6.37% 15.49% India Cements 0.49% 7.36% Titan 1.62% 7.03% Mphasis 1.27% 5.24% Deepak Nitrite 0.41% 4.71%

Here are the stocks that added fresh shorts on Tuesday, meaning a decrease in price and increase in Open Interest: