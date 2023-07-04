Trade Setup for July 4: Nifty 50 may see profit booking at higher levels after 650 point surge in five days

The Nifty 50 index has now gained 660 points over the last five trading sessions. Charts suggest further upside towards 19,500, provided it crosses some key resistance levels.

The Nifty 50 index has now gained 660 points over the last five trading sessions. The index continued its upward march on Monday as well, but started to face pressure at higher levels. After a correction of nearly 100 points from the day's high, the Nifty 50 reversed to close near Monday's high, suggesting that lower levels are getting bought into, but crossing higher levels won't be easy either.

Most of Monday's gains came from Reliance Industries, the HDFC Twins and ITC. With US markets having a truncated session overnight and a holiday tonight, the focus is back on domestic cues with a slew of quarterly business updates being reported after market hours on Monday, from the likes of Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) and others.

The short-term technical set-up is still on the positive side, said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. However, due to overbought conditions, we could see profit booking at higher levels. For traders, 19,250 - 19,180 will be the key levels to watch on the Nifty 50, while 19,400 - 19,435 could be a key resistance, he added.

On the other hand, Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities believes that the Nifty 50 index has given a breakout from an ascending wedge pattern and has managed to comfortably close above the breakout area. He believes that the index has the potential to move towards levels of 19,500 till it sustains above levels of 19,150.

The last five sessions have also witnessed the Nifty Bank break down every resistance that it failed to surpass through the June series with relative ease. Not only did the index cross its previous high of 44,500, it has now sustained and closed above the mark of 45,000. The index has now gained over 1,500 points during the last five trading sessions.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the Nifty Bank crossing and sustaining above 45,000 indicates the strength of its upward momentum. He advises traders to maintain a bullish outlook but cautious them that the next resistance level is at 45,500 where fresh call writing is seen.

45,200 will be the key level on the upside for the Nifty Bank as it faced resistance near these levels on Monday as well, said SAMCO Securities' Ashwin Ramani. "Monitoring that level is crucial for the Nifty Bank's direction," he said. Support is seen at 45,000, while the 45,500 mark is an upside resistance.

The outperformer on Monday turned out to be the PSU Bank index, which gained 3.7 percent, marking its best single-day surge in over three months. All the index constituents ended higher and the index gained for the fourth straight day. The index for state-run lenders has now risen nearly 300 points in the last four trading sessions.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's July futures added 2.9 percent or 2.93 lakh shares in Open Interest. Futures are trading at a premium of 82.4 points from 72.2 points earlier. The Nifty Bank's July futures have also added 4.7 percent or 1.2 lakh shares in Open Interest on Tuesday. Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.48 from 1.58 earlier.

Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to remain in the F&O ban list.

Nifty 50 on Call side for June 6 expiry:

For this Thursday's expiry, the 19,200 call strike of the Nifty 50 has seen shedding in Open Interest, while higher strikes between 19,300 and 19,500 have seen Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,200 40.14 Lakh Shed 156.8 19,300 32.67 Lakh Added 85.95 19,500 28.1 Lakh Added 15.5 19,400 11.47 Lakh Added 39.75

Nifty 50 on Put side for June 6 expiry:

On the put side as well, the 19,000 put strike for this Thursday has seen shedding in Open Interest, while those between 19,200 and 19,300 have seen Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,300 83.12 Lakh Added 63.95 19,200 29.28 Lakh Added 34.8 19,250 22.39 Lakh Added 46.9 19,000 24.85 Lakh Shed 14.45

Here are the stocks that added fresh long positions on Monday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Indian Oil Corporation 4.84% 19.79% HPCL 3.83% 18.49% RBL Bank 1.31% 12.46% Mahanagar Gas 3.05% 11.07% M&M Finance 2.20% 10.56%

Some underperformers added fresh shorts as well, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Persistent Systems -3.35% 14.07% Bandhan Bank -3.06% 8.23% Atul -1.36% 8.15% Container Corporation -0.41% 6.82% LTIMindtree -0.08% 6.60%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's session:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio launches new 4G phone called Jio Bharat Phone priced at Rs 899

IDFC First Bank: Board approves merger of IDFC Financial Holdings and IDFC with itself. 100 shares of IDFC will be issued for every 155 shares of IDFC First.

Avenue Supermarts: Standalone revenue from operations up 18.1 percent during the June quarter, while it increased by 12.1 percent sequentially. Added 3 new stores during the quarter. Reevenue growth being higher than store addition implies positive same store sales growth in the June quarter.

Bajaj Finance: New loans booked during the June quarter up 34 percent at 9.9 million from 7.4 million year-on-year. Assets Under Management up 32 percent at Rs 2.7 lakh crore from Rs 2.04 lakh crore last year.

Vedanta: Total Aluminium and Mined Metal Production up 2 percent each in June quarter. Overall power sales up 19 percent from last year.

Biocon: Launches biosimilar Adalimumab in the US, expanding its offering to patients and enters the immunology segment. Adalimumab is the fourth biosimilar product of Biocon Biologics in the US.

Hero Moto: Launches Harly-Davidson X440 in collaboration with Harley. To sell the X440 in India in three variants. CEO says will do whatever we can to win in the premium segment.

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

Markets in the Asia-Pacific are off to a sluggish start. The Nikkei 225 looks to retreat from a new 33-year high on Monday as it sees profit booking from higher levels. The Consumer Price Index in South Korea grew at 2.7 percent in June, marking a fifth straight monthly drop.

Benchmark indices in the US saw a quiet truncated session overnight ahead of the Independence Day holiday today. The Dow Jones ended flat, as did the S&P 500. The Nasdaq added 0.2 percent, led by a 7 percent surge in shares of Tesla.

Foreign investors continued to remain net buyers in the cash market on Monday, while domestic investors chose to book some profits at higher levels.

Immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 is at 19,440 levels, which is a 127 percent retracement of the previous correction, said Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. Lower timeframe charts indicate support for the index around 19,150 and 19,025, while further down, support is now at the 20-DEMA of 18,800, he said.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One advises traders to book some profits at higher levels and view every dip as a buying opportunity. Immediate support levels, according to him, have now shifted higher towards 19,000, while immediate resistance is now between 19,440 - 19,500.