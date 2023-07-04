CNBC TV18
Trade Setup for July 4: Nifty 50 may see profit booking at higher levels after 650 point surge in five days

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 4, 2023 5:34:51 AM IST (Updated)

The Nifty 50 index has now gained 660 points over the last five trading sessions. Charts suggest further upside towards 19,500, provided it crosses some key resistance levels.

The Nifty 50 index has now gained 660 points over the last five trading sessions. The index continued its upward march on Monday as well, but started to face pressure at higher levels. After a correction of nearly 100 points from the day's high, the Nifty 50 reversed to close near Monday's high, suggesting that lower levels are getting bought into, but crossing higher levels won't be easy either.

Most of Monday's gains came from Reliance Industries, the HDFC Twins and ITC. With US markets having a truncated session overnight and a holiday tonight, the focus is back on domestic cues with a slew of quarterly business updates being reported after market hours on Monday, from the likes of Bajaj Finance, Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) and others.
The short-term technical set-up is still on the positive side, said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. However, due to overbought conditions, we could see profit booking at higher levels. For traders, 19,250 - 19,180 will be the key levels to watch on the Nifty 50, while 19,400 - 19,435 could be a key resistance, he added.
