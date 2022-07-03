Trade setup for July 4: A bounceback on the cards for Nifty50 as the bulls defend 15,700

Indian equity benchmarks closed lower for a third straight day on Friday, as gains in financial, IT and FMCG stocks were offset by losses in oil & gas shares. Globally, aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and their impact on the economy continued to keep investors on the back foot.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

small negative candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting a bottom reversal in the short term , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

A false downside breakout of a small range at 15,700 is a positive sign, he said.

Key support at 15,700

"If there is no aberration on the global front, we will not be surprised to see the Nifty50 cross 15,900-16,000 this week, for which, banking needs to come to the fore... The extremely well performance of the broader indices towards the fag-end of the last week is an encouraging sign," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

He sees strong support at the sacrosanct 15,700 mark followed by by 15,500 this week. "It’s a daunting task for the bulls to get past the sturdy wall around 15,900-16,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 4 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices bounced back on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of the long holiday weekend. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones rose 1.1 percent each, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed up 0.9 percent.

Earlier that day, selling pressure in semiconductor stocks put pressure on European markets following a tepid outlook from US memory-chip firm Micron Tech. The Stoxx 600 finished marginally lower.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical & Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities believes the 50-script index continues to be in a rangebound short-term trend through Friday's recovery from the lows hints at more upside.

" A sustainable move only above 15,900-15,950 levels could bring the bulls back into the market, which could possibly pull the Nifty towards levels of 16,200-16,300 quickly, with immediate support at 15,630," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 continues to be about eight percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Sensex 5 15,802.7 53,058.5 10 15,667.2 52,623.9 20 15,827.3 53,123.8 50 16,213.7 54,303 100 16,671.8 55,803.5 200 17,160.3 57,508

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,500, with almost 94,000 contracts, and the next highest at 15,800, with 82,000 contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,500, with more than 83,000 contracts, and 15,000, with 82,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 15,800 and immediate support at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 574,140,000 8.55 1.79% 2.09% BANKBARODA 105,452,100 97.85 0.20% 5.69% FEDERALBNK 73,190,000 92.7 3.63% 7.10% IDFCFIRSTB 251,310,000 32.55 3.50% 1.48% MANAPPURAM 29,274,000 88.7 4.05% 11.90%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VEDL 61,361,400 213.95 -4.29% -2.14% NTPC 67,146,000 141.15 -1.19% -1.82% BEL 25,608,200 230.6 -1.43% -0.84% AUBANK 6,526,000 578.2 -0.34% -2.47% INDUSTOWER 14,842,800 208.95 -0.38% -0.49%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 204,416,000 29.7 2.41% -2.41% AMBUJACEM 43,894,800 368.05 1.43% -2.89% HDFCBANK 58,887,400 1,359.85 1.09% -1.69%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 77,215,600 130.55 -12.41% 50.56%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Five stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: ITC, TVS Motor, Varun Beverages, Jamna Auto and Blue Dart.

52-week lows

A total of 16 stocks hit 52-week lows: