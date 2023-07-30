Trade Setup for July 31: Will 19,990 remain a short-term top for the Nifty 50?

It has now been six trading sessions since the Nifty 50 made its last full-fledged attempt towards scaling the 20,000 mark, making an intraday high of 19,990. Since then, the index has corrected over 350 points.

The Nifty 50 index snapped a four-week gaining streak on Friday. The Nifty 50 struggled near the 19,700 mark and even briefly slipped below 19,600, but recovered nearly 100 points from the day's low. It has now been six trading sessions since the Nifty 50 made its last full-fledged attempt towards scaling the 20,000 mark, making an intraday high of 19,990. Since then, the index has corrected over 350 points.

Which brings us to the question: Has the Nifty 50 made its short-term top? and that it still has some way to go to the downside before it resumes its journey towards 20,000?

The movement of the index over the last week might give some indication of the answer to this. While the Nifty 50 was closer to the 20,000 mark, the support base had moved higher to the 19,800 mark. It failed to hold on to those levels on the downside. The support later moved to 19,700, which it has failed to hold on to as well. In fact, 19,700 has now become a resistance on the upside as evident from Friday's high of 19,695.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty 50 has formed a doji candle on the daily chart, which indicates indecision in the market. He expects the index to find support around the 19,500 levels, which coincides with the 20-DEMA of 19,526. A close below that will not only result in profit booking, but initiation of fresh shorts as well. The Nifty 50 has to close above 19,800 for the uptrend to resume.

The Nifty Bank has now declined in five out of the last six trading sessions and it is the lack of participation from the large banks which is also triggering the downward slide on the Nifty 50 index. The banking index also closed below the key 45,500 level on Friday. It posted its second weekly loss in the last three weeks.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the Nifty Bank just managed to close above its 20-DMA, which is currently at levels of 45,350. A break below this can extend the selling pressure as well as the downtrend, according to him. In case the index manages to hold on to the 20-DMA, it may attempt to stage a potential reversal towards levels of 45,700 - 45,800. "The pullback could be a short-term relief rally in the current bearish trend," he added.

SAMCO's Ramani agrees to Shah's assessment, saying that a close below 45,326 can further extend the selling pressure on the Nifty Bank. He expects a close above 45,700 levels for the uptrend to resume on the index.

For the June quarter, revenue for the company was in-line with expectations, while the EBITDA margin was 20 basis points higher than the poll.

“If you have a longer-term view, you will get rewarded decently in terms of market outperformance from most of them. But you could pick and choose depending on risk reward, but I do not see any kind of a disappointment going ahead. It could be a sentimental reset given the fact that the margins are peaking out,” Prakash Diwan, Market Expert said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Friday, which means an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change RBL Bank 0.30% 17.28% IPCA Labs 3.32% 15.11% Indiabulls Housing Finance 6.33% 13.75% Sun TV 1.94% 13.67% JK Cement 1.13% 12.29%

Here are the stocks which added fresh shorts on Friday, which means an increase in Open Interest but decrease in price:

Stock Price Change OI Change Delta Corp -0.13% 175.62% M&M Finance -3.27% 26.33% Dr Lal Pathlabs -4.50% 14.44% Bajaj Finserv -1.90% 12.44% Can Fin Homes -1.98% 7.80%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session:

Piramal Enterprises: Announces a share buyback for the first time in 12 years. To Buyback shares worth Rs 1,750 crore at a buyback price of Rs 1,250 is a premium of around 17 percent to its closing price as of Friday.

SBI Card: Net Interest Margin remains at all-time low. Credit costs remain at six-quarter high. Gross NPA at 2.41 percent from 2.35 percent in March. Spends per card down 1.7 percent from March, while new accounts down 20 percent quarter-on-quarter.

NTPC: Revenue muted as unseasonal rains dampen demand and also due to lower generation. Operating profit aided by lower fuel costs and lower expenses. Hives off coal mining business to a new subsidiary called NTPC mining.

IDFC First Bank: Gross NPA and Net NPA ratios are the lowest in 10 quarters. Net Interest Income up 36.1 percent year-on-year, while net profit up 61.3 percent from last year.

DCB Bank: Slippages at Rs 342 crore, up 27.1 percent from March. Gross NPA at 3.26 percent from 3.19 percent quarter-on-quarter, while Net NPA at 1.19 percent from 1.04 percent in March. Net Interest Income up 26 percent year-on-year.

Siemens: Shareholders vote against the proposal to sell the low-voltage motors business to its subsidiary. The announcement was made in May when the company proposed to sell this business for a cash consideration of Rs 2,200 crore.

RVNL: Reaches agreement with JV partners for the Vande Bharat trains. Partnership terms finalised with Russian entities. RVNL to have 25 percent stake in the partnership, Metrowagonmash to have 70 percent, while Joint Stock Company Locomotive Electronic Systems to have five percent stake.

TCS: Rolls out new operating structure in the first significant move under new CEO K Krithivasan. The company also rejigged its senior leadership, added several new executives, global heads and veterans.

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

Benchmark indices ended higher on Friday with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 ending with their third straight weekly gain as inflation data came in at its lowest in nearly two years.

The Dow Jones gained nearly 200 points, while the S&P 500 gained a percent. The Nasdaq gained 2 percent to close above the mark of 14,000.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the cash market on Friday, while domestic investors were net buyers again.

Osho Krishnan of Angel One advises investors to avoid undue risk at this juncture as the market lacks buying conviction. However, he advises stock-specific action as the broader markets provide multiple opportunities. The support for the Nifty 50 is seen at 19,500, while 19,800 - 20,000 continues to act as a resistance band.

Until the Nifty 50 breaks 19,550 on the downside, no directional downmove is expected or the market may not favour aggressive shorts, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. In case the index does break below 19,550, it can fall towards levels of 19,300. Resistance on the upside is seen at 19,700.