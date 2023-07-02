Trade Setup for July 3: Nifty 50 sets its sights on 19,500 levels after best single-day gain in two months

With new highs now in place, the focus has shifted to the quarterly earnings season, which will determine whether this rally will sustain going forward. For Monday's session, Auto stocks will react to the already reported sales numbers over the weekend.

The first half of 2023 has seen the Nifty 50 gain 5.5 percent. The index scaled record high levels on the last day of the June series and the first day of the July one. Not only has it sustained above the mark of 19,000, it registered its best single-day gain in two months on Friday. The index has gained over 500 points during the last four trading sessions.

Last week also turned out to be the best one since July last year for the Nifty 50, when the index had gained over 4 percent. Nearly 86 percent of the Nifty 50 constituents are now trading above their 200-Day Moving Average, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

