Trade setup for July 29: Nifty50 may extend pullback with help from banking basket

Indian equity benchmarks scaled three-month closing highs on the last day of the July derivatives series. A widely expected hike in the key US interest rate and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell 's remark that the US central bank may have to slow down on increases at some point boosted the sentiment globally.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a gap-up start, and taken out crucial resistance at 16,800, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One may expect the momentum to continue in the near term.

Nifty Bank poised for higher levels

The Nifty Bank continues to be in a buy mode after surpassing the immediate hurdle of 37,000, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The next hurdle is placed at 38,000, where a significant amount of call writing has been witnessed. Momentum indicator RSI remains in a buy zone as long as it is trading above 60," said Shah, who sees immediate support for the banking index in the 37,000-36,800 zone.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 29 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day in the green mirroring the trend in Asian peers, amid a global rally driven by easing worries about the future pace of US rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose as much as 0.7 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.2 percent, suggesting a lower opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index's short-term trend has turned sharply positive.

He views 17,500 as the next target for the index with immediate support in the 16,800-16,750 band.

Important levels to track

In a bullish signal, both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank remained above the six main simple moving averages for a second back-to-back session.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,917.8 37,350.4 10 16,836.6 37,207.7 20 16,683.1 36,861.4 50 16,637.7 36,619.3 100 16,395.9 35,882 200 16,149.2 34,980.6

The 50-scrip index has regained its 200-day exponential moving average in a technically positive sign, Hariharan pointed out.

Resistance vs support

Om Mehra, Research Associate at Choice Broking, pointed out the following levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 16,700 17,100, 17,200 Nifty Bank 36,600 38,000

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with more than two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,100, with nearly 98,000, according to exchange data.

On the flipside, the maximum put open interest is at 16,900, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts.

This suggests strong resistance at 17,000 followed by another hurdle just 100 points above, and immediate support at 16,900 followed by a strong base only at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TATASTEEL 8,524,225 100.1 4.47% 958.38% HDFC 5,713,800 2,343.95 1.27% 47.18% INFY 8,208,600 1,513.10 2.94% 45.56% GODREJCP 1,765,000 855 0.81% 43.74% TECHM 3,702,600 1,038.30 2.77% 32.57%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change JKCEMENT 93,000 2,430.05 -1.36% -63.44% COLPAL 211,750 1,555.45 -0.24% -49.09% NAVINFLUOR 200,925 4,275.55 -0.29% -46.14% ATUL 38,625 8,685.95 -0.70% -44.27% VOLTAS 766,000 970.65 -0.20% -41.91%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CUMMINSIND 891,600 1,211.35 1.76% -62.11% IPCALAB 138,450 991.45 0.20% -61.03% IRCTC 1,732,500 603.9 0.40% -59.39% BSOFT 1,298,700 328.25 0.32% -57.76% APOLLOTYRE 2,478,000 218 2.78% -54.52%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CIPLA 2,329,600 964.9 -0.95% 69.03% MOTHERSON 13,432,500 127.55 -1.54% 52.80% BHARTIARTL 9,537,050 668 -1.15% 44.25% PIIND 422,000 3,057.95 -0.50% 28.50% AUROPHARMA 3,501,000 541.65 -0.05% 22.65%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 12 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone: ITC, Adani Total Gas, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Page Industries, PVR, Inox Leisure, Schaeffler, Blue Dart, Coromandel, Navin Fluorine and Timken.

52-week lows

On the other hand, three stocks hit 52-week lows: SpiceJet, Zensar and Glaxo.