Trade setup for July 28: Nifty50 bounces back above 16,600 but may not be out of the woods yet

Indian equity benchmarks finished one percent higher on Wednesday after a flat start boosted by strength in financial, IT and FMCG shares — halting a two-day losing streak.

Choppiness persisted as Dalal Street approached the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due on Thursday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, signalling a pickup in momentum at the lows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

However, there is no sign of a bottom reversal yet, and more weakness cannot be ruled out in the short term, he added.

More downside on cards for Nifty Bank

Banks are showing greater relative strength, highlighted S Hariharan, Head-Sales Trading at Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Barring any major shocks in monetary policy from the Fed, we can expect market breadth to expand and midcap stocks to start participating more strongly in the market rally,” he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 28 session:

Global markets

European shares scaled near seven-week highs on Wednesday following strong results from Britain's Reckitt Benckiser and Russia-exposed lender UniCredit. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count. Caution persisted among investors globally ahead of what could be another aggressive hike in COVID-era interest rates by the Fed later in the day.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.8 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's short-term trend continues to be negative.

He expects the index to hit next support around 16,250 in the next few sessions, and sees immediate resistance around 16,570.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank crossed all six of their main simple moving averages in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,604.9 36,720.7 10 16,549.5 36,570.2 20 16,561.8 36,575 50 16,575.1 36,404.2 100 16,338.3 35,726.5 200 16,094.9 34,811

The 50-scrip index has regained its 200-day exponential moving average in a technically positive sign, Hariharan pointed out.

Resistance vs support

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following key levels:

Index Resistance Support Nifty50 16,750 16,400 Nifty Bank 37,000 36,200

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,900, with 1.4 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with two lakh contracts, and 16,400, with 1.6 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,900 followed by the 17,000 hurdle, and immediate support at 16,400 followed by a strong cushion only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change APOLLOHOSP 449,500 4,139 0.55% 48.28% TORNTPHARM 920,500 1,496.25 2.21% 47.26% MPHASIS 835,450 2,224.90 2.14% 31.96% SRF 1,776,000 2,407.65 1.78% 28.63% DRREDDY 576,375 4,290.35 1.62% 28.19%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change INTELLECT 490,500 652.65 -0.18% -24.62% UBL 558,400 1,634.75 -2.12% -22.85% CUB 6,685,000 161.45 -0.80% -20.87% DELTACORP 6,417,000 192 -0.62% -16.74% NBCC 10,170,000 33.6 -1.47% -16.08%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SYNGENE 926,000 577.85 0.94% -41.58% BSOFT 2,159,300 326.4 2.13% -29.20% COFORGE 345,150 3,777.10 3.87% -27.68% FSL 5,361,200 110.1 1.43% -25.32% NAM-INDIA 1,448,000 286.4 3.56% -25.08%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SBICARD 2,154,400 890.8 -0.39% 44.30% INDIGO 1,031,700 1,769.60 -0.79% 24.69% TVSMOTOR 5,597,200 848.05 -1.97% 22.64% CHOLAFIN 4,525,000 678.65 -0.21% 16.66% SRTRANSFIN 1,865,400 1,455.50 -1.89% 16.37%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of nine stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone: ITC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Page Industries, PVR, Inox Leisure, GHCL, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Coromandel.

52-week lows

On the other hand, four stocks hit 52-week lows: Zomato, PB Fintech, Tanla and Zensar.