    Trade setup for July 28: Nifty50 bounces back above 16,600 but may not be out of the woods yet

    Profile image
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Trade setup for Thursday, July 28: There is still no sign of a bottom reversal and more downside cannot be ruled out in the Nifty50 in the short term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

    Indian equity benchmarks finished one percent higher on Wednesday after a flat start boosted by strength in financial, IT and FMCG shares — halting a two-day losing streak.
    Choppiness persisted as Dalal Street approached the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts due on Thursday.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, signalling a pickup in momentum at the lows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    However, there is no sign of a bottom reversal yet, and more weakness cannot be ruled out in the short term, he added.
    More downside on cards for Nifty Bank 
    Banks are showing greater relative strength, highlighted S Hariharan, Head-Sales Trading at Emkay Global Financial Services.
    "Barring any major shocks in monetary policy from the Fed, we can expect market breadth to expand and midcap stocks to start participating more strongly in the market rally,” he said.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 28 session:
    Global markets
    European shares scaled near seven-week highs on Wednesday following strong results from Britain's Reckitt Benckiser and Russia-exposed lender UniCredit. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count. Caution persisted among investors globally ahead of what could be another aggressive hike in COVID-era interest rates by the Fed later in the day.
    S&P 500 futures were up 0.8 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.
    What to expect on Dalal Street
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's short-term trend continues to be negative.
    He expects the index to hit next support around 16,250 in the next few sessions, and sees immediate resistance around 16,570.
    Important levels to track
    The Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank crossed all six of their main simple moving averages in a bullish sign.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    516,604.9
    36,720.7
    1016,549.536,570.2
    2016,561.836,575
    5016,575.136,404.2
    10016,338.3
    35,726.5
    20016,094.934,811
    The 50-scrip index has regained its 200-day exponential moving average in a technically positive sign, Hariharan pointed out.
    Resistance vs support
    Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following key levels:
    IndexResistanceSupport
    Nifty5016,75016,400
    Nifty Bank37,00036,200
    FII/DII activity
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,900, with 1.4 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with two lakh contracts, and 16,400, with 1.6 lakh contracts.
    This suggests immediate resistance at 16,900 followed by the 17,000 hurdle, and immediate support at 16,400 followed by a strong cushion only at 16,000.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    APOLLOHOSP449,5004,1390.55%48.28%
    TORNTPHARM920,5001,496.252.21%47.26%
    MPHASIS835,4502,224.902.14%31.96%
    SRF1,776,0002,407.651.78%28.63%
    DRREDDY576,3754,290.351.62%28.19%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    INTELLECT490,500652.65-0.18%-24.62%
    UBL558,4001,634.75-2.12%-22.85%
    CUB6,685,000161.45-0.80%-20.87%
    DELTACORP6,417,000192-0.62%-16.74%
    NBCC10,170,00033.6-1.47%-16.08%
    (Decrease in open interest as well as price)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    SYNGENE926,000577.850.94%-41.58%
    BSOFT2,159,300326.42.13%-29.20%
    COFORGE345,1503,777.103.87%-27.68%
    FSL5,361,200110.11.43%-25.32%
    NAM-INDIA1,448,000286.43.56%-25.08%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    SBICARD2,154,400890.8-0.39%44.30%
    INDIGO1,031,7001,769.60-0.79%24.69%
    TVSMOTOR5,597,200848.05-1.97%22.64%
    CHOLAFIN4,525,000678.65-0.21%16.66%
    SRTRANSFIN1,865,4001,455.50-1.89%16.37%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of nine stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone: ITC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Page Industries, PVR, Inox Leisure, GHCL, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Coromandel.
    52-week lows
    On the other hand, four stocks hit 52-week lows: Zomato, PB Fintech, Tanla and Zensar.
