Trade Setup for July 28: Nifty 50 may post first weekly loss in five but set for fifth straight monthly gain

July series ended for the Nifty 50 with gains of over 700 points. This was the first instance in six years that the index gained for four straight F&O series.

The weekly options expiry played its part on the Nifty 50 on Thursday as the index snapped a two-day gaining streak. The index fell to a two-week low after correcting over 200 points from the day's high. However, the index continued to defend the 19,600 mark and recovered 60 points from the day's low.

Share Market Live NSE

July series ended for the Nifty 50 with gains of over 700 points. This was the first instance in six years that the index gained for four straight F&O series.

For the week, the Nifty 50 is down 80 points and is likely to snap a four-week gaining streak. For the month though, the index is up 2.7 percent and is likely to end higher for the fifth month in a row. The last instance of the Nifty 50 gaining for five months in a row was between May to October 2021, when it gained for six months straight.

"The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 appears to have reversed down and more weakness could be in store for the coming sessions," Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said. He expects some cluster support for the index at around 19,500 - 19,450 and that any possible upside can find resistance around Thursday's high of 19,850.

The underperformance of the Nifty Bank index continued as the index again closed below the 46,000 mark for the third time in the last four trading session. Thursday's drop for the Nifty Bank was the most in a single day since July 7. The index has now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions. Thursday's low was also the lowest in over a week.

The Nifty Bank encountered a strong resistance at the 46,000 level, as there is significant Open Interest on the call side, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. The index found support at 45,400 and a break below this level can escalate the selling pressure in the index, he added.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the index is consolidating in the 600-point range for the last six trading sessions. The downside support is at 45,300, while a move above 46,200 will trigger a further rally.

Cipla was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index and the stock ended nearly 10 percent higher at a record high on Thursday. This was also the biggest single-day move for the stock in over three years. The stock reacted to its quarterly earnings, positive brokerage commentary, and a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak that the company's promoters are in talks with some private equity firms to sell part of their stake. You can read the entire story here.

Brokerage firm Elara upgraded the stock to accumulate from reduce and also raised its price target to Rs 1,191 from Rs 942 earlier. On the other hand, Bernstein maintained its outperform rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,262, saying that the twin engines of US and India continue to fire for the company.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's August futures added 41.8 percent or 34.56 lakh shares in Open Interest. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's August futures added 22.4 percent and 3.45 lakh shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 0.90 from 0.87 earlier.

No stocks are in the F&O ban list at the start of the series.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for August 03 Expiry:

For next Thursday's weekly options expiry, the Nifty 50 call strikes between 19,700 and 20,500 have added significant Open Interest. The 19,800 call strike has seen the maximum Open Interest addition for today's expiry.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,800 72.11 Lakh Added 80.7 20,500 33.48 Lakh Added 3.15 19,700 30.67 Lakh Added 129.75 19,900 28.37 Lakh Added 46.9

Nifty 50 on the Put side for August 03 Expiry:

While strikes between 19,600 and 19,800 have seen Open Interest addition on the put side for next Thursday's expiry, there has been an unusual options activity at the 19,000 strike Put as well, which has seen Open Interest addition. That level is still 660 points away from Thursday's close.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,800 32.88 Lakh Added 154.6 19,000 24.46 Lakh Added 4.15 19,600 18.26 Lakh Added 64.7 19,700 17.72 Lakh Added 101

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday's session:

Bharat Electronics: Revenue for the June quarter rises 12.8 percent year-on-year, while net profit grows by 23 percent. EBITDA margin also expands by over 200 basis points compared to the same period last year.

Ajanta Pharma: US sales up 19 percent year-on-year, while those in Africa underperform. Net profit for the quarter was higher than estimates, while revenue was in-line. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 and a special dividend of Rs 15 each on the occassion of its 50th anniversary.

Lupin: Announces resolution of USFDA warning letters for Goa and Pithampur facilities which were issued in 2017.

Sona BLW Precision: Revenue up by 25 percent year-on-year, while net profit grows nearly 50 percent. Net order book as of June 30, 2023 stood at Rs 22,000 crore with EVs programs contributing 78 percent of the net order book. The board has approved an investment of Rs 99.7 crore to expand the capacity of its Chennai plant.

RVNL: Non-retail portion of the Offer For Sale subscribed 2.73 times.

Indus Towers: Consolidated revenue for the quarter up 3 percent. Net profit nearly triples but the base quarter was impacted by a provision of doubtful debt worth Rs 1,233 crore. The company added 5,410 towers during the quarter.

Indian Hotels: To acquire 100 percent equity of Zambia-based Pamodzi Hotel for $15 million. Currently, 90 percent of Pamodzi Hotel Plc is owned by Tata International Singapore Pte.

Foreign investors were heavy sellers in the cash market on Thursday, while domestic investors turned buyers in the cash market.

The support level of 19,500 holds the key for the Nifty 50 as it has proven to be a strong base for the index in the past, said Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One. On the upside, 19,850 - 19,880 is likely to act as a supply zone and only a close above that would trigger further upside. As he believes that the next leg of the upside may not be as smooth, Bhosale advises traders to wait for a correction before taking aggressive long positions on the Nifty 50.

SAMCO's Ramani said that the Nifty 50 has formed a bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart, which is considered to be a bearish reversal signal. He expects the index to find downside support near its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average of 19,500.