Trade setup for July 27: Nifty50 could test support at 16,250 in next few days

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Tuesday amid weakness in financial, IT and FMCG shares. Globally, nervousness persisted as the FOMC began a two-day policy meet, at the end of which the US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in key interest rates .

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, suggesting the onset of downside momentum, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

There is no sign of a bottom reversal at the lows, he pointed out, and one can expect more weakness in the 50-scrip index in the short term.

More downside on cards for Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank has made an evening star pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a pause in the uptrend, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"In case of follow-up action after a bearish pattern, which is necessary, a further fall can be expected towards 36,000-35,700 levels. Immediate resistance stands at 36,600, which, if breached, will be followed by fresh short covering towards 37,000," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 27 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices began the day in the red as investors awaited earnings from the four largest US companies by market value due this week. The S&P 500 was down 0.7 percent, the Dow Jones 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent.

European markets weakened amid disappointing earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's short-term trend remains negative.

He expects the index to hit next support around 16,250 in the next few sessions, and sees immediate resistance around 16,570.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is more than three percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,592.1 36,409.4 10 16,353.4 35,728.8 20 16,156.5 35,012.5 50 16,090.6 34,531.8 100 16,522.9 35,131.9 200 17,039.6 36,411.4

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities for a third straight day — returning to the broader trend in the past nine-odd months — following four days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 2.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700, with 1.5 lakh, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with more than one lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,700 followed by a major hurdle at 17,000, and immediate support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASIANPAINT 4,537,200 3,114 0.32% 18.89% BAJAJFINSV 669,250 13,280 5.16% 16.37% BANKBARODA 85,667,400 115.95 0.74% 10.01% COALINDIA 24,028,200 202.2 0.45% 8.04% DLF 27,576,450 359.5 0.38% 5.52%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AARTIIND 2,765,050 746.7 -3.16% -35.38% L&TFH 31,617,732 72.55 -0.07% -35.31% AUBANK 4,434,000 580.85 -0.26% -35.12% RBLBANK 30,795,000 92.65 -2.52% -30.90% NAM-INDIA 2,316,800 274 -3.45% -27.62%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JSWSTEEL 18,774,450 595 1.46% -35.28% IPCALAB 626,600 974.65 0.68% -23.03% HDFCAMC 1,802,100 1,863.50 0.22% -19.49% NAVINFLUOR 459,000 4,230.10 1.09% -16.72% SUNTV 7,423,500 465.45 5.06% -16.55%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BATAINDIA 1,361,800 1,810.15 -1.75% 36.57% CIPLA 6,933,550 956.5 -0.40% 30.69% HINDPETRO 17,666,100 229.4 -1.01% 28.37% MARUTI 2,560,400 8,526.60 -1.04% 23.39% HEROMOTOCO 2,484,300 2,770.50 -1.24% 22.87%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

Fear index

The India VIX — also known in market parlance as the fear index — took its gain to 9.1 percent in two days to settle at 18.2, its biggest rise in six weeks.

52-week highs

A total of eight stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone: ITC, Adani Enterprises, Timken, Vinati Organics, Schaeffler, Aster DM Healthcare, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Coromandel.

52-week lows

Four stocks in the 500-scrip basket hit 52-week lows: Zomato, PB Fintech, Tanla and Sterlite Tech.