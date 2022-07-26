    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for July 27: Nifty50 could test support at 16,250 in next few days

    Trade setup for July 27: Nifty50 could test support at 16,250 in next few days

    Profile image
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Trade setup for Wednesday, July 27: Experts say more downside cannot be ruled out in the Nifty50 in the near term. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

    Trade setup for July 27: Nifty50 could test support at 16,250 in next few days
    Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Tuesday amid weakness in financial, IT and FMCG shares. Globally, nervousness persisted as the FOMC began a two-day policy meet, at the end of which the US central bank is widely expected to announce a hike in key interest rates.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long negative on the daily chart, suggesting the onset of downside momentum, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    There is no sign of a bottom reversal at the lows, he pointed out, and one can expect more weakness in the 50-scrip index in the short term.
    More downside on cards for Nifty Bank 
    The Nifty Bank has made an evening star pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a pause in the uptrend, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
    "In case of follow-up action after a bearish pattern, which is necessary, a further fall can be expected towards 36,000-35,700 levels. Immediate resistance stands at 36,600, which, if breached, will be followed by fresh short covering towards 37,000," he said.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 27 session:
    Global markets
    Wall Street indices began the day in the red as investors awaited earnings from the four largest US companies by market value due this week. The S&P 500 was down 0.7 percent, the Dow Jones 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent.
    European markets weakened amid disappointing earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2 percent.
    What to expect on Dalal Street
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's short-term trend remains negative.
    He expects the index to hit next support around 16,250 in the next few sessions, and sees immediate resistance around 16,570.
    Important levels to track
    The Nifty50 is more than three percent below its long-term simple moving average.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    516,592.1
    36,409.4
    1016,353.435,728.8
    2016,156.535,012.5
    5016,090.634,531.8
    10016,522.9
    35,131.9
    20017,039.636,411.4
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities for a third straight day — returning to the broader trend in the past nine-odd months — following four days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 2.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700, with 1.5 lakh, according to exchange data.
    On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with more than one lakh.
    This suggests immediate resistance at 16,700 followed by a major hurdle at 17,000, and immediate support at 16,500.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    ASIANPAINT4,537,2003,1140.32%18.89%
    BAJAJFINSV669,25013,2805.16%16.37%
    BANKBARODA85,667,400115.950.74%10.01%
    COALINDIA24,028,200202.20.45%8.04%
    DLF27,576,450359.50.38%5.52%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    AARTIIND2,765,050746.7-3.16%-35.38%
    L&TFH31,617,73272.55-0.07%-35.31%
    AUBANK4,434,000580.85-0.26%-35.12%
    RBLBANK30,795,00092.65-2.52%-30.90%
    NAM-INDIA2,316,800274-3.45%-27.62%
    (Decrease in open interest as well as price)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    JSWSTEEL18,774,4505951.46%-35.28%
    IPCALAB626,600974.650.68%-23.03%
    HDFCAMC1,802,1001,863.500.22%-19.49%
    NAVINFLUOR459,0004,230.101.09%-16.72%
    SUNTV7,423,500465.455.06%-16.55%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    BATAINDIA1,361,8001,810.15-1.75%36.57%
    CIPLA6,933,550956.5-0.40%30.69%
    HINDPETRO17,666,100229.4-1.01%28.37%
    MARUTI2,560,4008,526.60-1.04%23.39%
    HEROMOTOCO2,484,3002,770.50-1.24%22.87%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
     
    Fear index
    The India VIX — also known in market parlance as the fear index — took its gain to 9.1 percent in two days to settle at 18.2, its biggest rise in six weeks.
    52-week highs
    A total of eight stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone: ITC, Adani Enterprises, Timken, Vinati Organics, Schaeffler, Aster DM Healthcare, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Coromandel.
    52-week lows
    Four stocks in the 500-scrip basket hit 52-week lows: Zomato, PB Fintech, Tanla and Sterlite Tech.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises gets RBI nod to start NBFC operations

    Next Article

    Karur Vysya Bank rallies 7.5% after reporting the best margin in 13 quarters

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng