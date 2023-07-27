Trade Setup for July 27: Nifty 50 set to gain for fourth straight F&O series — A first in over six years

The last time the Nifty 50 index gained for four straight F&O series' was back in December 2016 to May 2017, when it gained for six straight series'.

The Nifty 50 is set to gain for four consecutive F&O series as the July one draws to a close today. The last time the index gained for four straight F&O series' was back in December 2016 to May 2017, when it gained for six straight series'.

Period Streak April-July, 2023 4* (Ongoing) August-October, 2021 3 April-June, 2021 3 October-December, 2020 3 June-August, 2020 3 September-November, 2019 3 March-May, 2019 3 December 2016 - May 2017 6

After three consecutive negative series' at the start of the year, the Nifty 50 has gained nearly 2,700 points in the subsequent four. As of Wednesday's close, the Nifty 50 is up 806 points in the July series. That is also after a 200 points correction from the recent swing high of 19,991.85, which it made on July 20.

F&O Series Points January -299 February -381 March -431 April 834 May 406 June 651 July* (So Far) 806

During Wednesday's trading session, the Nifty 50 faced resistance above the 19,800 mark, but managed to close above 19,750, aided by Reliance, L&T and ITC, which contributed to 74 out of the 97 points that the index gained. Another positive was the fact that it managed to hold the 19,700 mark for the intraday low as well.

"Till the 19,700 - 19,600 support is intact, the index could see some time correction or resume its uptrend to surpass the recent high," said Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. The options data is pointing towards a support for the Nifty 50 at 19,700 for the expiry session, while call writers are scattered between 19,800 - 20,000, Jain added.

The Nifty Bank index is back above the mark of 46,000, having snapped a three-day losing streak on Wednesday. For the July series so far, the Nifty Bank is up 1,700 points. This would also be the fourth consecutive positive F&O series for the index. The last instance of this happening was between October 2017 - January 2018.

SAMCO's Ramani said that both call and put writers are battling it out at the 46,000 strike and that the index has formed an inside candle on the daily chart. The max pain, which is the strike with the most open options contracts is placed at the 45,800 mark.

The Nifty Bank has support at 45,600, while resistance on the upside is now placed at 46,400, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. A break on either side can trigger a trending move in the index, he added.

Agrichemicals and specialty chemical names have been taking it on the chin over the last few sessions with stocks like SRF, Thirumalai Chemicals, Atul etc. delivering weak results and weaker commentary as well.

"Especially last 12 months, inventory corrections and the prices corrections have started happening. You are seeing most of the stocks kind of taking a knock. And I see probably that might continue for one or two quarter maximum," said Vikas Khemani of Carnelian Capital Advisors.

"I'm not talking about any particular company, but in general, chemical, speciality chemical, including agrochemicals as a space will deliver good returns. And bad times are the times to start looking at some of the names and sectors, because this is structural in nature and the temporary dislocations are good for investors," he added.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

As of Wednesday's Nifty futures' rollovers are at 66 percent, which is higher than the three-month average rollover of 53 percent. Market-wide rollovers are currently at 76 percent, compared to a three-month average of 73 percent.

Lets take a look at the stocks which saw short covering on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price but decline in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Tata Chemicals 3.27% -59.89% M&M Financial 1.48% -59.81% DLF 1.33% -59.15% Balkrishna Industries 5.03% -58.80% ICICI Prudential Life 0.38% -58.23%

Lets take a look at the stocks which saw long unwinding on Wednesday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change ICICI Lombard -0.59% -75.43% Info Edge -2.01% -70.68% Berger Paints -0.27% -66.49% Havells India -0.11% -62.06% Abbott India -0.54% -61.38%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session:

Reliance Industries: Jio Financial Services to form a 50:50 JV with BlackRock called Jio BlackRock to enter India's asset management industry. Both parties are targeting an initial investment of $150 million each in the JV. The JV will start operations post regulatory and statutory approvals.

Tech Mahindra: EBIT Margin, constant currency growth is the lowest among peers. US Dollar revenue down 4 percent sequentially. Management says revenue growth faced strong headwinds during the quarter.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: June quarter beat led by the US business due to key drugs like the Revlimid generic. New launches, existing product sales offset price pressure. Adjusted India growth in high single digits.

Cipla: Record sales in a quarter for the North America business. India business grows 12 percent, while International markets see growth of 8.3 percent. Company sticks to 23-23.5 percent margin guidance.

Axis Bank: Advances growth of 22.5 percent year-on-year is the best in 28 quarters, while gross NPA of 1.96 percent is the best in 32 quarters. However, it may perhaps be the only lender to see a rise in its watchlist book on a sequential basis. Core operating profit down 8.2 percent sequentially to the weakest in 10 quarters.

Tata Consumer Products: India revenue at 15.5 percent compared to expectations of 10-12 percent. International revenue growth of 7 percent is lower than the 10-12 percent expectations. Other parameters in-line with estimates. Starbucks revenue for the quarter up 21 percent year-on-year.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Acquires 3.53 percent stake in RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore, thereby confirming a CNBC-TV18 newsbreak. Stake acquired at Rs 197 per share. Also adds that under no circumstances will the stake go beyond 9.9 percent, subject to prior approvals.

Poonawalla Fincorp: Sells controlling stake in its housing finance arm to an affiliate of TPG for Rs 3,004 crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Government to sell up to 5.36 percent stake in the company through an Offer for Sale, including a green shoe option. As of the June quarter, the government owned 78.2 percent of the company. Non-retail portion of the OFS to open today.

Marico: To acquire 58 percent stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals for Rs 369 crore. Satiya Nutraceuticals owns ‘The Plant Fix- Plix’, a digital-first, clean-label, plant-based nutrition brand.

What are Global Cues Indicating?

Asian markets have mostly opened lower after the US Fed rate hike and the subsequent commentary of another potential one in September.

The Nikkei 225 is down 0.3 percent, while the Topix is down a similar quantum in the first hour of trade. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2 percent, while the Kosdaq is down over a percent.

Hang Seng's futures are pointing towards a negative start to the trading day in Hong Kong.

Benchmark indices in the US had a mixed session on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 25 basis points, on expected lines, to the highest in 22 years.

The Dow Jones managed to eke out gains for the 13th day in a row, its best winning streak since January 1987. On the other hand, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended below the flat line.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty 50 will find support at 19,700, indicating that the downside supports are getting stronger. He further said that the options activity at the 19,800 strike will provide further direction on the Nifty 50's trajectory for today's session.

The minor downward correction on the Nifty 50 seems to have completed and the market is now shifting into an upside bounce, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. "A decisive move above 19,850 is likely to open the doors for a higher target of 20,050 in the near-term," he added. Immediate support is seen at 19,600.