Indian equity benchmarks retreated from nearly three-month highs on Monday, halting a winning run that continued for six session in a row. Losses in oil & gas, auto and financial shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in metal stocks lent some support.

Globally, nervousness persisted among investors ahead of a key decision on interest rates by the Fed.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

small negative on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, suggesting the completion of its recent uptrend and the beginning of a short-term correction from the highs , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One may expect a decent correction in the coming sessions, he said.

A breather from overbought territory

One can expect some price- or time-wise correction in the next couple of days ahead of the outcome of the Fed's policy announcement, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"The outcome is likely to have a significant impact on global markets and our markets too will have more clarity on the next directional move," said Jain, who suggests traders to look out for stock-specific opportunities in the next couple of sessions.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 26 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day in the red, following weakness across most of their Asian peers, as data showed a worse-than-expected fall in Germany's business morale and a slew of downbeat earnings dented investor sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up half a percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the Nifty's short-term uptrend has reversed from important resistance at 16,800.

"The overall chart pattern indicates further weakness down to 16,350-16,300 levels in the next few sessions, with intraday resistance to watch out for at 16,700," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is less than 2.5 percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,563.4 36,271.8 10 16,310.8 35,601.1 20 16,124.8 34,874.2 50 16,086.1 34,489.7 100 16,524.1 35,121.5 200 17,045.5 36,417

Jain expects immediate support for the Nifty around 16,500 followed by 16,400, and immediate resistance in the 16,750-16,800 zone.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities for a second straight day — returning to the broader trend in the past nine-odd months — following four days of buying, according to provisional exchange data.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the flipside, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,700 followed by the 17,000 hurdle, and immediate support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change NAVINFLUOR 404,100 4,180.70 10.29% 33.13% PIIND 1,823,250 3,064.60 2.08% 32.03% APOLLOHOSP 1,628,625 4,191 1.50% 13.86% COALINDIA 27,531,000 200.9 1.64% 11.75% NTPC 56,891,700 149.75 0.44% 10.27%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ESCORTS 1,727,550 1,685.05 -1.35% -14.07% INDUSTOWER 13,655,600 223.3 -0.04% -13.94% BAJAJ-AUTO 1,971,750 4,020.95 -0.79% -13.02% IDEA 494,830,000 8.9 -0.56% -12.45% WHIRLPOOL 572,950 1,728.80 -0.87% -11.48%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COFORGE 838,650 3,764.30 1.50% -21.27% TORNTPOWER 3,267,000 505 0.35% -19.70% NMDC 65,666,700 105.75 1.73% -18.17% AUBANK 5,959,000 581.75 0.23% -16.90% JSWSTEEL 30,727,350 585 0.32% -14.74%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ASHOKLEY 35,710,000 147.05 -0.34% 16.16% ONGC 55,798,050 130.2 -1.88% 11.03% SIEMENS 1,668,425 2,728.45 -1.13% 10.80% BHARATFORG 7,877,000 700.55 -0.23% 10.63% BAJFINANCE 4,303,625 6,237.35 -0.56% 10.47%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

Fear index

The India VIX — also known in market parlance as the gauge of fear — rose 6.2 percent to settle at 17.7, its biggest jump in six weeks.

52-week highs

A total of nine stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone: ITC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Blue Dart, Timken, Bharat Electronics, EID Parry, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Great Eastern Shipping.

52-week lows

Two stocks in the 500-scrip basket hit 52-week lows: Zomato and PB Fintech.