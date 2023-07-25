Trade Setup for July 26: Nifty 50 can fall to these levels in case it breaches this crucial support

The last time the Nifty 50 fell for three days in a row was between May 16-18. Its been two months since the benchmark index fell for three consecutive trading sessions.

Here's an example to describe the bull run the Nifty 50 has had since the lows of March this year - The index on Tuesday closed eight points higher. Had it failed to end higher, it would have been the third straight day of declines for the index. The last time the Nifty 50 fell for three days in a row was between May 16-18. Its been two months since the benchmark index fell for three consecutive trading sessions.

Tuesday was also the narrowest trading range for the index in two weeks. The Nifty 50 traded in a 114 point range but failed to close above the 19,700 mark. On the bright side, it did not fall below the 19,600 mark either, reversing from the intraday low of 19,614. However, the lower tops, lower bottoms sequence continued for the third day running.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com has highlighted two support levels for the Nifty 50 - One is 19,590, which is around 90 points lower from Tuesday's close and the other is further lower at 19,305, which is close to the July 7 low of 19,303.

The Nifty 50's daily chart is indicating a downward consolidation with the price falling below the rising trendline, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. 19,550 is a crucial support for the index and if it breaches that, it can fall towards levels of 19,300. On the upside, resistance is placed at 19,800.

While the Nifty 50 managed to eke out some gains, the Nifty Bank index fell for the third straight session. The index has declined over 350 points over the last three sessions and failed to close above the mark of 46,000 yet again.

Profit booking is evident in the Nifty Bank for the last two sessions, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He also pointed to a bearish crossover on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Support levels are 45,500, while 46,000 continues to remain a key resistance.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com also said that the Nifty Bank has to hold on to levels of 44,500 on the downside, in order to maintain the overall bullish sentiment of the market.

Amidst a slew of largecap earnings that were reported on Tuesday, a broader market stock that stood tall was Jyothy Laboratories. The stock ended 20 percent higher after reporting a strong June quarter result. The last instance of the stock gaining 20 percent in a single session was back in May 2018, when it had announced a 1:1 bonus issue. With Tuesday's surge, Jyothy Laboratories has taken its year-to-date advance to 43 percent.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

On the penultimate day of the July series expiry, Nifty 50's rollovers stood at 52 percent. The futures are now trading at a premium of 10.55 points from a premium of 31.4 points earlier. The futures added 3.2 percent in Open Interest.

On the other hand, Nifty Bank's futures shed 7.1 percent in Open Interest, with rollovers of 49.3 percent. Nifty 50's put-call ratio remained unchanged at 0.81.

PNB is out of the F&O ban list from today's session, while Sun TV has entered the ban list. Canara Bank, RBL Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp continue to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for July 27 expiry:

For Thursday's weekly and monthly expiry, the Nifty 50 call strikes between 19,650 and 19,750 have seen the maximum Open Interest addition, with the highest addition seen in the 19,700 strike.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,700 19.39 Lakh Added 64.55 19,750 11.79 Lakh Added 44 19,650 8.4 Lakh Added 90.9

Nifty 50 on the Put side for July 27 expiry:

On the put side for Thursday's expiry, the 19,800 strike has seen shedding in Open Interest, while strikes between 19,450 and 19,650 have seen Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,450 18.79 Lakh Added 7.15 19,500 16.65 Lakh Added 12.5 19,600 13.68 Lakh Added 32.75 19,650 9.69 Lakh Added 50.5 19,800 24.42 Lakh Shed 138

Lets take a look at the stocks which saw short covering on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price but decline in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Info Edge 0.57% -56.35% Eicher Motors 0.53% -55.74% Marico 0.82% -54.86% ICICI Prudential 1.19% -54.63% Havells 0.67% -53.09%

Lets take a look at the stocks which saw long unwinding on Tuesday, which is a decline in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change L&T Finance Holdings -3.42% -64.59% United Breweries -1.12% -49.49% Berger Paints -1.78% -47.83% Atul -2.22% -47.12% Bharti Airtel -0.53% -45.89%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

Larsen & Toubro: Company announces a share buyback of up to Rs 10,000 crore. Buyback price has been set at up to Rs 3,000, which will be a 17 percent premium to Tuesday's closing price. L&T has also declared a special dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Larsen & Toubro: The management in its earnings call told CNBC-TV18 that order flow is lumpy in nature. There are also a few uncertainties that exist in an election year. The management said that the revenue growth is likely to be at the upper end of the guidance.

Tata Motors: To cancel all of its DVR shares and convert them into ordinary shares. DVR shareholders will receive 7 shares of Tata Motors for every 10 that they hold, implying a premium of 23 percent. The company said that the cancellation process takes around 12-15 months.

Tata Motors: The company's June quarter revenue grew by 42.1 percent, while EBITDA margin expanded by 700 basis points. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3,202 crore, from a net loss of Rs 5,006 crore last year.

Dixon Tech: Net profit jumps 50 percent in the June quarter, revenue growth stood at 14.6 percent, while EBITDA grew by 31.6 percent. Margin expanded by 50 basis points year-on-year. All numbers are in-line with estimates.

Can Fin Homes: Employees of Amballa Branch committed fraud to the tune of Rs 38.53 crore. FIR lodged with jurisdictional police.

Piramal Enterprises: Board to consider share buyback on July 28.

SBI Life Insurance: VNB margin at 28.8 percent compared to CNBC-TV18's poll of 30.5 percent. Value of New Business at Rs 870 crore compared to CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 950 crore.

Other Earnings Reaction: Delta Corp, UTI AMC, CEAT, Amber Enterprises, Cyient, AGI Greenpac

Nifty 50 Earnings Today: Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Consumer,

F&O Earnings Today: Colgate-Palmolive, JSPL, PNB, Shree Cement, Oracle Financial, REC

Foreign investors were back to being buyers in the cash market, while domestic investors returned to being net sellers.

The short-term movement on the Nifty 50 is choppy, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects some bounce from key support levels but that move will face hurdles near the 19,800 - 19,850 zones. Immediate support on the downside is at 19,600, he said.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One expects the Nifty 50 to consolidate ahead of the FOMC decision and the monthly expiry. Crucial support for the index is between 19,550 - 19,500, followed by a strong support at 19,450. He advises re-entering long positions in the 19,450 - 19,550 range.