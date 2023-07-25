Trade Setup for July 26: Nifty 50 can fall to these levels in case it breaches this crucial support

6 Min Read
The last time the Nifty 50 fell for three days in a row was between May 16-18. Its been two months since the benchmark index fell for three consecutive trading sessions.
Here's an example to describe the bull run the Nifty 50 has had since the lows of March this year - The index on Tuesday closed eight points higher. Had it failed to end higher, it would have been the third straight day of declines for the index. The last time the Nifty 50 fell for three days in a row was between May 16-18. Its been two months since the benchmark index fell for three consecutive trading sessions.
Tuesday was also the narrowest trading range for the index in two weeks. The Nifty 50 traded in a 114 point range but failed to close above the 19,700 mark. On the bright side, it did not fall below the 19,600 mark either, reversing from the intraday low of 19,614. However, the lower tops, lower bottoms sequence continued for the third day running.
Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com has highlighted two support levels for the Nifty 50 - One is 19,590, which is around 90 points lower from Tuesday's close and the other is further lower at 19,305, which is close to the July 7 low of 19,303.
The Nifty 50's daily chart is indicating a downward consolidation with the price falling below the rising trendline, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. 19,550 is a crucial support for the index and if it breaches that, it can fall towards levels of 19,300. On the upside, resistance is placed at 19,800.
While the Nifty 50 managed to eke out some gains, the Nifty Bank index fell for the third straight session. The index has declined over 350 points over the last three sessions and failed to close above the mark of 46,000 yet again.
Profit booking is evident in the Nifty Bank for the last two sessions, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He also pointed to a bearish crossover on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Support levels are 45,500, while 46,000 continues to remain a key resistance.
Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com also said that the Nifty Bank has to hold on to levels of 44,500 on the downside, in order to maintain the overall bullish sentiment of the market.
Amidst a slew of largecap earnings that were reported on Tuesday, a broader market stock that stood tall was Jyothy Laboratories. The stock ended 20 percent higher after reporting a strong June quarter result. The last instance of the stock gaining 20 percent in a single session was back in May 2018, when it had announced a 1:1 bonus issue. With Tuesday's surge, Jyothy Laboratories has taken its year-to-date advance to 43 percent.
What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?
On the penultimate day of the July series expiry, Nifty 50's rollovers stood at 52 percent. The futures are now trading at a premium of 10.55 points from a premium of 31.4 points earlier. The futures added 3.2 percent in Open Interest.
On the other hand, Nifty Bank's futures shed 7.1 percent in Open Interest, with rollovers of 49.3 percent. Nifty 50's put-call ratio remained unchanged at 0.81.
PNB is out of the F&O ban list from today's session, while Sun TV has entered the ban list. Canara Bank, RBL Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp continue to remain in the ban list.
Nifty 50 on the Call side for July 27 expiry:
For Thursday's weekly and monthly expiry, the Nifty 50 call strikes between 19,650 and 19,750 have seen the maximum Open Interest addition, with the highest addition seen in the 19,700 strike.
|Strike
|OI Change
|Premium
|19,700
|19.39 Lakh Added
|64.55
|19,750
|11.79 Lakh Added
|44
|19,650
|8.4 Lakh Added
|90.9
Nifty 50 on the Put side for July 27 expiry:
On the put side for Thursday's expiry, the 19,800 strike has seen shedding in Open Interest, while strikes between 19,450 and 19,650 have seen Open Interest addition.
|Strike
|OI Change
|Premium
|19,450
|18.79 Lakh Added
|7.15
|19,500
|16.65 Lakh Added
|12.5
|19,600
|13.68 Lakh Added
|32.75
|19,650
|9.69 Lakh Added
|50.5
|19,800
|24.42 Lakh Shed
|138
Lets take a look at the stocks which saw short covering on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price but decline in Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Info Edge
|0.57%
|-56.35%
|Eicher Motors
|0.53%
|-55.74%
|Marico
|0.82%
|-54.86%
|ICICI Prudential
|1.19%
|-54.63%
|Havells
|0.67%
|-53.09%
Lets take a look at the stocks which saw long unwinding on Tuesday, which is a decline in both price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|L&T Finance Holdings
|-3.42%
|-64.59%
|United Breweries
|-1.12%
|-49.49%
|Berger Paints
|-1.78%
|-47.83%
|Atul
|-2.22%
|-47.12%
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.53%
|-45.89%
Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's trading session:
Foreign investors were back to being buyers in the cash market, while domestic investors returned to being net sellers.
The short-term movement on the Nifty 50 is choppy, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects some bounce from key support levels but that move will face hurdles near the 19,800 - 19,850 zones. Immediate support on the downside is at 19,600, he said.
Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One expects the Nifty 50 to consolidate ahead of the FOMC decision and the monthly expiry. Crucial support for the index is between 19,550 - 19,500, followed by a strong support at 19,450. He advises re-entering long positions in the 19,450 - 19,550 range.
