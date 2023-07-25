Trade Setup for July 25: Nifty 50 looks for support at 10-DEMA of 19,650 after two-day drop

The last time the Nifty 50 index fell two days in a row was exactly a month ago on June 22 and 23.

The Nifty 50 fell for the second day in a row on Thursday. The last time the index fell two days in a row was exactly a month ago on June 22 and 23. 19,700 was supposed to be a key support level for the Nifty 50, but that was not to be, as selling in heavyweights like Reliance, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank ensured a close below that level.

With the two-day FOMC meeting starting later on Tuesday night, the market will be focused on the commentary that comes in from the US. Currently, the market is pricing in a rate hike and dovish commentary from Jerome Powell, and only something otherwise can make things go awry.

Tuesday is also an earnings-heavy day with as many as five Nifty 50 companies - Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, and SBI Life Insurance reporting results. Along with these, F&O stocks like Dixon Technologies, Jubilant Foodworks, Delta Corp, and KPIT Tech will also be reporting their June quarter earnings.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the short-term trend of the Nifty 50 remains weak and this weakness may drag the index down towards levels of 19,500 - 19,400 before a bounce from the lows. Immediate resistance, according to Shetti, is at levels of 19,780.

Resistance for the Nifty 50 has shifted lower from 20,000 to 19,800 due to heavy call writing. A breakdown and sustained moves below 19,700 can intensify the selling pressure towards 19,500, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He also observed that FPIs were liquidating their longs in index futures, as evident from the long-short ratio.

After two days of holding on to the mark of 46,000, the Nifty Bank also fell prey to the weakness in the benchmark indices. The losses here were led by Kotak Mahindra Bank, while ICICI Bank also turned negative towards the second half of the session. The index made a lower high and a lower low in Monday's session.

SAMCO's Ramani said that the Nifty Bank engulfed Friday's candle and that 46,000 remains the key level with both call and put writers showing interest at those levels. Downside support for the index is at 45,500.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities also noted that both call and put writers are aggressively participating in the 46,000 strike. In case the index sustains below the 46,200 mark, it may pave the way for further downside towards levels of 45,700 - 45,000, he said.

Besides Reliance and the heavyweight banks, the other stock that kept a lid on the index upside was ITC. The stock fell over 4 percent after its board approved the demerger of its hotels business. You can read more about the structure here. After rallying nearly 50 percent so far this year, the stock saw some profit booking as most of the rally came in anticipation of this news.

"We'll have to see how this pans out. But it's a good thing at least from a starting point to separate out the individual businesses. Eventually, FMCG plus tobacco – both of them are very independently, well-run businesses. But separating out the hotel business will actually give shareholders the ability to participate only in the hotels play and perhaps the hotels play to launch more acquisitions or inorganic strategy as well," Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's July futures shed 13.7 percent or 13.6 lakh shares in Open Interest as the monthly expiry draws closer. The futures are now trading at a premium of 20.35 points from 31.4 points earlier. The Nifty Bank's July futures shed 19.6 percent or 4.18 lakh shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is at 0.81 from 0.91 earlier.

Canara Bank and RBL Bank are in the F&O ban list from today's trading session, while Balrampur Chini, L&T Finance Holdings and Manappuram Finance are out of the list. PNB, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Delta Corp continue to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for July 27 expiry:

The Nifty 50 call strikes between 19,700 and 19,850 have seen significant Open Interest addition for this Thursday's expiry. The 19,700 strike call saw the maximum addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,700 62.11 Lakh Added 85.4 19,750 24.85 Lakh Added 64.3 19,800 21.14 Lakh Added 46.6 19,850 18 Lakh Added 33.3

Nifty 50 on the Put side for July 27 expiry:

For the put side, the 19,800 put and 19,650 put strike has seen Open Interest shedding for this Thursday's expiry, while 19,700 and 19,400 strikes have seen Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,800 20.32 Lakh Shed 153.65 19,650 16.14 Lakh Shed 69.9 19,700 19.41 Lakh Added 92.75 19,400 14.44 Lakh Added 12.15

Lets take a look at the stocks that saw short covering on Monday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bharat Forge 0.16% -48.57% Page Industries 2.22% -42.90% UltraTech 0.81% -42.43% Hero MotoCorp 1.50% -42.22% Divi's Labs 0.17% -39.36%

Lets take a look at the stocks that saw long unwinding on Monday, meaning a decline in price and Open Interest: