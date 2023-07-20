Trade Setup for July 21: Will Infosys and HUL stop Nifty 50's march towards 20,000?

5 Min Read
The Nifty Bank index crossed the 46,000 mark on Thursday and also closed well above the same. It has now gained in five out of the last six trading sessions, while the last four of them have yielded 1,300 points for the index.
The Nifty 50 index is 21 points adrift of the 20,000 mark. It made an intraday high of 19,990 on Thursday but saw resistance for the final 10 points towards the closing of trade. Thursday's gains were the sixth day in a row and the index is on course for its fastest 1,000-point rally on record. In case the Nifty 50 does cross 20,000 on Friday, it would take only 16 sessions to go from 19,000 to 20,000.
For the week, the Nifty 50 has gained over 400 points or 2 percent. So far, the index is on course for its best week in a month. For Friday's trading session, it will be the index heavyweight - Reliance Industries, that will be reporting results after market hours.
But the question is, will the Nifty 50 manage to scale the remaining 21 points on the final trading day of the week? Or will Infosys act as a speed breaker to this rally? At the time of writing this, the American Depository Receipt (ADR) of Infosys was trading 9 percent lower.
"The near-term uptrend remains intact and the Nifty 50 is at the edge of reaching the historical 20k mark," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects the present upside momentum to continue with the next upside resistance seen at levels of 20,450. Immediate downside support is at 19,850.
Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the Nifty Bank index is forming higher highs and higher lows, thereby confirming the bullish trend in the index. The overall trend will remain bullish as long as the index remains above its key support level of 45,500. The next immediate hurdle on the upside is seen at 46,400 - 46,500, Shah said.
The Nifty Bank index broke its double top structure around the 45,650 mark and headed higher, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He now expects the earlier resistance of 46,000 to act as a key support level, while 46,500 will now be the key resistance zone.
It is a no brainer that Infosys will be the stock of Friday's trading session after sharply cutting its full-year revenue growth guidance post its June quarter earnings. The company's US-listed shares are down over 9 percent as we write this and the stock has seen a significant run-up over the last month, in anticipation of strong results.
“As indicated by the large short interest on the Infosys stock, there was some expectation that 7 percent guidance number which is the higher end of the range was going to be brought lower. So we had expected around 4-5 percent in terms of guidance reset. But the 300 basis points kind of reset for both the low and high end is probably more a function of very slow conversion of the pipeline,” Moshe Katri of Wedbush Securities told CNBC-TV18.
What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?
Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Thursday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|IndiaMART
|1.56%
|28.63%
|ICICI Lombard
|2.99%
|13.05%
|Syngene
|1.57%
|4.98%
|MCX
|0.51%
|3.90%
|Abbott India
|0.44%
|3.80%
Lets take a look at the stocks that saw short covering on Thursday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Polycab
|10.33%
|-22.89%
|Zee Entertainment
|0.10%
|-17.52%
|DLF
|0.31%
|-16.55%
|HDFC Bank
|0.22%
|-15.08%
|Federal Bank
|0.33%
|-13.58%
Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday's trading session:
Foreign investors were heavy buyers in the cash market on Friday, while domestic investors undertook some minor selling.
Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the market continues to have strength as suggested by the bullish crossover on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). However, he warned of some profit booking if the index fails to cross the mark of 20,000. Downside support is at 19,800, which might attract buying at lower levels.
A decline in the put-call ratio meant that put writers are not very comfortable adding new positions at higher levels, said SAMCO's Ramani. He said that the next resistance for the Nifty 50 is at the psychological 20,000 mark.
