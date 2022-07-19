Trade setup for July 20: Nifty50 may have crossed a key hurdle but rangebound moves cannot be ruled out

Indian equity benchmarks scaled their highest closing levels in more than a month on Tuesday, as the bulls stayed in charge of Dalal Street for a third back-to-back session.

Investor focus remained on the corporate earnings season for domestic cues. Globally, caution persisted over steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart following a similar candle the previous day, suggesting rangebound action or consolidation at a hurdle

"Crucial overhead resistance at 16,250-16,300 levels has been surpassed gradually. Technically, such choppy movement or rangebound action is not a good sign for the bulls to sustain the highs," he said.

Key support at 16,220

Traders should look for stock-specific buying opportunities and act with a positive bias, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"In case of any decline, immediate support for the 50-scrip index is expected around the hourly 20-day exponential moving average around 16,220. On the flipside, the near-term upside for the Nifty is seen around 16,550-16,650, where we could see a confluence of hurdles," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 20 session:

Global markets

European shares mirrored a largely negative trend across Asia, with investors eyeing key central bank meetings this week for clues on direction. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell as much as 0.7 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures, however, held up 0.7 percent, suggesting a higher start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is still about four percent below its long-term simple moving average, though it has narrowed the distance in the past few sessions.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,058.3 34,930.5 10 16,066.1 34,830.7 20 15,890.9 34,136.8 50 16,026.5 34,251 100 16,534.5 35,134.2 200 17,073.2 36,448.8

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,200 16,500 Nifty Bank 35,400 36,000

FII/DII activity

In contrast to the trend seen on Dalal Street, foreign institutional investors (FII) emerged net buyers on Tuesday.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 16,200 and 16,000, with 1.6 lakh and 1.3 lakh contracts respectively.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 16,500 and immediate support at 16,200 before a strong cushion at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ESCORTS 2,181,300 1,754.90 5.14% 22.47% CUB 9,325,000 159.9 3.46% 18.45% AUBANK 6,614,000 560.4 0.82% 16.56% POLYCAB 1,182,000 2,237.85 4.63% 12.39% M&M 14,636,300 1,177.90 1.43% 9.39%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ABBOTINDIA 39,720 19,783.75 -0.78% -4.13% NAVINFLUOR 389,025 3,736.25 -0.99% -4.11% MRF 92,200 79,650 -0.83% -2.83% INTELLECT 1,043,250 671.05 -0.07% -2.37% LALPATHLAB 1,145,250 2,014 -0.13% -1.92%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change VOLTAS 3,775,000 1,048.30 1.13% -4.57% BPCL 13,035,600 317 0.25% -4.49% SRTRANSFIN 4,001,400 1,384.65 1.17% -4.06% RECLTD 26,994,000 126.35 1.69% -3.47% LTTS 1,399,400 3,199.50 0.61% -3.02%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COFORGE 770,850 3,350.95 -2.32% 20.67% GAIL 23,588,700 140 -2.51% 17.61% GUJGASLTD 3,403,750 446.1 -2.02% 10.83% BIOCON 13,563,100 328.75 -1.29% 10.12% INDUSTOWER 14,408,800 221.7 -2.46% 9.46%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 10 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone: TVS Motor, Eicher, Adani Enterprises, ABB, AIA Engineering, Great Eastern Shipping, M&M Financial, Siemens, Tube Investments, Timken and Varun Beverages.

52-week lows