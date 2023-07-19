Trade Setup For July 20: Nifty 50 up 3,000 points from March low; weekly expiry, earnings, RIL in focus

6 Min Read
Strong buying in Reliance Industries ahead of Thursday's record date for the Jio Financial Services demerger led to the Nifty 50 gaining 60 points in the final 45 minutes of Wednesday's trading session.
From the index to stocks, it has almost become a trend to come within touching distance of a milestone but miss it by a whisker. MRF did that first, reversing from 99,934 before taking a month to cross the Rs 1 lakh mark. The Nifty 50 followed suit, falling one point short of its previous record of 18,887, although its up by 1,000 points since then. On Wednesday, Reliance Industries fell 0.15 paise short of its all-time high of Rs 2,856.15.
Thursday is an event-heavy day. It will begin with the special price discovery session for Reliance Industries ahead of the Jio Financial Services demerger. Aside of Reliance, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever, two Nifty 50 heavyweights will be reporting their June quarter results. Adding to that will be the weekly options expiry of the Nifty 50 contracts.
"The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 remains positive with immediate targets of close to 20,000," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects the index to cross the immediate hurdle of 19,850 with immediate downside support at the 19,700 mark.
The Nifty Bank index has now gained in four out of the last five trading sessions and also closed above the 45,500 mark on Wednesday. The index has now gained over 1,000 points over the last five trading sessions.
"Immediate resistance for the Nifty Bank on the upside is 45,800," according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. In case the index manages to cross that mark, it can head higher towards levels of 46,000 and 46,300. "Given this bullish sentiment, it is recommended to adopt a buy on dips approach," he said.
Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty Bank index has formed a 'hanging man' like candle on the daily charts and a strong close above the 45,700 mark can take the Nifty Bank index towards levels of 46,000. He sees immediate downside support now at 45,500.
As we highlighted earlier, Reliance Industries fell short of its all-time high on Wednesday, ending at Rs 2,856, as against its all-time high of Rs 2,856.15. Thursday is the record date for the demerger with Jio Financial Services where eligible shareholders will get one share of JFS for every one share of Reliance that they own. CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair explains this in detail here.
"We do hold this company. There are several parts to this entire company, one is the traditional business and second is the new business. The good part is that the traditional business is a huge cash cow and that is now creating the future cash cows. Each part is becoming like the core business 10 years back. We remain positive on this name with a 3-5 years view," Rajesh Kothari of AlfAccurate Advisors said.
What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?
Nifty 50's July futures added 0.1 percent and 5,500 shares in Open Interest. They are now trading at a premium of 13.95 points compared to 21.3 points earlier. The Nifty Bank's July futures have added 3.6 percent or 75,135 shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is unchanged at 1.34.
L&T Finance Holdings and Polycab are the two stocks that are in the F&O ban list from today's session. Stocks like Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank are the stocks that are already in the ban list.
Nifty 50 on the Call side for July 20 expiry:
For today's weekly options expiry, the Nifty 50 strikes between 19,850 and 20,000 have seen addition in Open Interest. The 19,950 strike has seen the maximum addition in Open Interest.
|Strike
|OI Change
|Premium
|19,950
|33.1 Lakh Added
|10.35
|19,850
|31.82 Lakh Added
|39.15
|20,000
|30.31 Lakh Added
|5.05
|19,900
|29.02 Lakh Added
|21.4
Nifty 50 on the Put side for July 20 expiry:
On the put side, the Nifty 50 strikes between 19,700 and 19,800 for Thursday's expiry have seen addition in Open Interest.
|Strike
|OI Change
|Premium
|19,800
|83.95 Lakh Added
|35.95
|19,750
|35.97 Lakh Added
|21.2
|19,700
|28.23 Lakh Added
|13.1
Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Can Fin Homes
|3.52%
|16.74%
|Polycab
|4.66%
|14.71%
|MCX
|1.75%
|10.67%
|PFC
|2.23%
|5.81%
|Indraprastha Gas
|0.98%
|5.62%
Lets look at the stocks that saw short covering on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price but decline in Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Grasim
|0.57%
|-31.70%
|Reliance Industries
|1.34%
|-29.81%
|LTTS
|2.58%
|-22.59%
|L&T Finance Holdings
|3.04%
|-17.05%
|Aditya Birla Fashion
|1.30%
|-7.76%
Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Thursday's trading session:
Foreign investors remained net buyers in the cash market on Wednesday, while Domestic investors continued to remain net sellers.
The market trend will remain positive as long as the index remains above key moving averages, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. The support for the index is at 19,700, while 19,800 - 20,000 will act as a resistance band.
Support for the Nifty 50 has shifted higher from 19,600 to 19,700, according to SAMCO's Ramani. The max pain, which is the strike with the most options contracts for the Nifty 50 is at 19,800.
