Trade Setup for July 19: Tuesday's high a key resistance for the Nifty 50's march towards 20,000

Infosys and Reliance together contributed 62 points to the Nifty 50's gains, while the index ended only 37 points higher.

It has been 14 trading sessions since the Nifty 50 index crossed the 19,000 mark on an intraday basis. Since then, the index has declined in only two of them, while rallying over 700 points. In most of these sessions, certain index heavyweights have ensured it remains in the green, despite other constituents not contributing as much.

From the HDFC twins till both traded together, to Reliance, which is nearing an all-time high, to even Infosys, TCS and ICICI Bank, all have taken turns in contributing towards that 700-point upmove. Tuesday's session was no different as Infosys and Reliance together contributed 62 points to the Nifty 50's gains, while the index ended only 37 points higher.

As of today, only 251 points separate the Nifty 50 and mount 20,000.

"Around the end of May, I had projected that the Nifty 50 has the potential to go to 20,500, but that level may not come directly even though we are pretty close to it," said Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com.

"As long as the Nifty 50 can hold 19,517 - 19,467, it is still trending up. However, if it were to trade within that zone, then we are looking at a short term correction. But right now it is still trending up and pushing towards 19,900 and possibly 20,500 from a couple of months perspective," he added.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a small negative candle on Nifty 50's daily chart with a minor upper and lower shadow, indicating high volatility. While he expects consolidation or minor weakness over the next 1-2 sessions, the near-term trend remains up with any dips acting as a buying opportunity. Immediate support is at 19,550 - 19,600, while 19,800 - 19,850 can act as a short-term resistance.

A major factor for the Nifty 50 ending 70 points off the day's high on Tuesday was the underperformance of the banking stocks. The Nifty Bank index fell over 500 points from the day's high, after coming within 100 points of scaling the 46,000 mark. The gains in ICICI Bank were offset by SBI, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, which dragged the index below the 45,000 mark.

"Traders may adopt a buy-on-dips approach and look to enter the market on any correction or pullbacks," said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. 45,000 will continue to act as a key support for the index, while 46,000 is the next major hurdle, above which, the index can move towards 46,400 on the upside, he added.

Besides Reliance Industries, another stock that one should keep in mind is Infosys. The stock was the top gainer and the top contributor to the Nifty 50 on Tuesday and has now ended higher in three out of the last four trading sessions. The stock has to cross levels of Rs 1,503 to turn positive on a year-to-date basis, as it currently is the only Nifty IT constituent to have negative returns for the year.

Infosys will be reporting results on Thursday, July 20 and Kumar Rakesh of BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18 last week that the stock continues to remain a good buy from a medium-term perspective. You can read what the street is expecting from the stock here.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's July futures shed 3.1 percent and 3.37 lakh shares in Open Interest. They are now trading at a premium of 21.3 points from 9.75 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's July futures saw shedding of 14.7 percent or 3.57 lakh shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 1.34 from 1.54.

Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank continue to remain in the F&O ban list.

Nifty 50 on Call side for July 20 Expiry:

For tomorrow's expiry, the 19,600 strike call of the Nifty 50 index has seen shedding in Open Interest, while strikes between 19,750 and 19,850 have seen Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,800 23.91 Lakh Added 47.85 19,750 9.55 Lakh Added 71.2 19,850 6.89 Lakh Added 30.55 19,600 33.14 Lakh Shed 177.9

Nifty 50 on Put side for July 20 Expiry:

For tomorrow's expiry on the Put side, the 19,600 put strike has also seen shedding in Open Interest, while those between 19,650 and 19,750 have seen addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,700 24.88 Lakh Added 46.85 19,750 17.95 Lakh Added 66.7 19,650 8.45 Lakh Added 32.6 19,600 45.15 Lakh Shed 23

Here are some of the F&O stocks that were in action on Tuesday: