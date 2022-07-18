Trade setup for July 18: More upside possible in Nifty50 after the bulls take charge of Street after 4 days

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session in the green, halting a four-day losing streak, amid strength in financial, FMCG and auto stocks though weakness in select IT and metal stocks played spoilsport. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues.

Globally, dovish remarks by two Fed officials eased some of the concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and shifted investor focus away from disappointing banking earnings in the US.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small-body positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, and one can expect more upside ahead, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The formation of a positive pattern at the key support level signals more upside for the market ahead. The next upside levels to be watched are around 16,250 with immediate support at 15,925," he said.

More upside on cards

"The global environment is still not conducive but our market is not willing to give up, continuing to attract some buyers at lower levels. The 15,850-15,950 zone has become sacrosanct this week and if global markets support, we may see the market inching northwards," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

Broad-based buying can occur this week only once the 50-scrip index gets past immediate resistance at 16,150-16,250 levels, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 18 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices tanked on Friday amid fears of a potential economic slowdown clouding the outlook for value stocks, which have outperformed broader indices this year in the face of surging inflation and rising interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 1.9 percent, the Dow Jones 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 1.8 percent.

European shares also sank earlier in the day. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 1.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Angel One's Chavan suggests momentum traders to stay light on positions and, instead, identify apt themes remain a key for momentum traders. He is of the view that participation of banking and IT pockets is a must to lift the sentiment among traders.

"Traders can focus on cash segment counters as well, which are likely to provide better trading opportunities going ahead," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is about six percent below its long-term simple moving average (SMA).

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,045.8 34,952.7 10 16,021.8 34,688.9 20 15,844.5 34,003.1 50 16,027 34,229.4 100 16,543.8 35,157.5 200 17,080.6 36,461.7

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,800 16,600 Nifty Bank 34,000 35,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,600, with 94,000 contracts, and the next highest at 16,400, with more than 66,000, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 88,000 contracts, and 15,900, with nearly 82,000 contracts.

This suggests a tough hurdle at 16,400 and support at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 1,055,000 617.05 4.96% 22.09% DALBHARAT 960,500 1,455.95 0.76% 17.91% WHIRLPOOL 512,400 1,694.35 1.28% 9.70% FEDERALBNK 70,710,000 97.2 1.41% 9.38% HEROMOTOCO 3,599,100 2,776 0.35% 7.06%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANDHANBNK 26,254,800 270.65 -1.76% -5.82% DRREDDY 1,883,875 4,537.25 -0.49% -3.68% VEDL 53,637,750 227.7 -0.20% -3.01% INDUSINDBK 18,286,200 819.2 -0.28% -2.50% ONGC 74,620,700 126.8 -0.43% -2.43%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTI 1,660,950 3,989.95 2.79% -13.45% KOTAKBANK 15,722,800 1,787 1% -7.87% HDFC 26,702,700 2,218.90 2.25% -6.81% CHOLAFIN 10,090,000 635.55 2.86% -5.91% BPCL 14,160,600 312.95 1.84% -5.20%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SAIL 98,352,000 68.35 -2.57% 10.70% HAL 1,849,175 1,732 -0.26% 10.53% BSOFT 3,879,200 310.7 -1.63% 7.84% CANBK 36,944,100 205.95 -2.09% 7.48% ACC 2,602,500 2,147 -0.63% 6.99%