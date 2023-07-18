Trade Setup for July 18: 20,000 in sight for the Nifty 50 as largecaps continue to lead the charge

Hindustan Copper and Punjab National Bank are out of the F&O ban list from today's session, while Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank continue to remain in the ban list.

In the 12 trading sessions since the Nifty 50 first closed above the mark of 19,000, the index has already rallied 700 points. Unlike the last month when the broader markets were leading the charge, it is the largecaps that are coming to the party ever sine the Nifty 50 has crossed the 19,000 mark.

While it was TCS and Infosys on Friday, the start of the new trading week saw the two biggest index constituents - Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank contribute to the Nifty 50's gains. Similar to Friday, the Nifty 50 ended higher by nearly 150 points, of which, 101 came from Reliance and HDFC Bank. The former is within touching distance of an all-time high, while the latter reacted to its June quarter results.

For now, the index is 289 points away from the 20,000 mark and it would be the swiftest 1,000-point rally on the index in recent times, in case it does manage to scale the landmark soon enough.

"Having moved decisively over the resistance of 19,500 recently, the Nifty 50 is expected to head towards the next upside levels of 19,800, which is the 1.382 percent Fibonacci projection and the 20,000 mark in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. "The important support for a trend reversal is placed at 19,500," he added.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One also expects the rally to continue and challenge the psychological level of 20,000 in the near-term. Immediate resistance is seen around 19,850 - 19,900. "Traders are advised to stay optimistic, avoid contra bets, and look for opportunities to enter long positions during intraday dips," he said. Bhosale sees immediate support at around 19,600, followed by 19,500.

The strong reaction from HDFC Bank to its quarterly results rubbed off on the Nifty Bank as well, as the index managed a record closing high on Monday. After struggling to close above 45,000 for six straight sessions, the index finally saw a breakout above that level. Its intraday high of 45,556 was within 100 points of its all-time high of 45,655.

"This breakout indicates a shift in sentiment towards bullishness," said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He sees strong support for the Nifty Bank at 44,700 on the downside, which is expected to be the key level for potential pullbacks or dips. A break above 45,500 will drive the index towards new highs, he added.

As we mentioned earlier, Reliance Industries closed at a new 52-week high on Monday and is just Rs 50 away from its all-time high of Rs 2,856. The index heavyweight will be in focus for today's session as well after the National Stock Exchange announced that its soon-to-be-demerged entity - Jio Financial Services, will be part of the Nifty 50 index from July 20.

I believe that over the next one year, one needs to be overweight on Reliance," Ajay Bodke, market expert told CNBC-TV18. "From institutional investing perspective also, I think a large amount of money would gravitate towards what are currently extremely high valued NBFCs towards Reliance," he added.

"Let's not forget that entry of Grasim and JSW had led to a P/E derating in terms of the current leaders in paint sector. And we saw the same with Adanis entry into cement in case of the leaders in cement sector. I wouldn't be too surprised if the same dynamics were to play out in case of NBFCs also," Bodke said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's July futures added 1.9 percent or 1.98 lakh shares in Open Interest on Monday. They are now trading at a premium of 9.75 points from 34.35 points earlier. Nifty Bank's July futures saw addition of 13.9 percent in Open Interest or 2.96 lakh shares. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 1.54 from 1.34 earlier.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for July 20 expiry:

For this Thursday's expiry, the 19,500 call strike of the Nifty 50 has seen Open Interest shedding, while the strikes between 19,700 and 19,900 have seen Open Interest addition. The maximum addition has come in the 19,900 strike.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,900 20.5 Lakh Added 12.4 19,800 11.77 Lakh Added 34.9 19,700 8.92 Lakh Added 77.1 19,500 20.36 Lakh Shed 225.6

Nifty 50 on the Put side for July 20 expiry:

Put strikes between 19,600 and 19,700 saw addition in Open Interest for this Thursday's expiry, with significant addition seen in the 19,600 strike.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,600 109.42 Lakh Added 44.1 19,700 35.84 Lakh Added 78.25 19,650 31.58 Lakh Added 59.35

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Monday, meaning an increase in Price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change United Spirits 3.34% 11.82% Ashok Leyland 0.55% 6.94% India Cements 0.35% 5.90% Trent 0.61% 5.35% Gujarat Gas 0.39% 4.72%

Lets look at the stocks which saw short covering on Monday, which means an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Grasim 2.14% -19.64% RBL Bank 6.56% -16.76% Coforge 0.16% -14.82% UPL 0.98% -10.52% BHEL 1.25% -10.25%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session:

Infosys: Entered into a framework agreement with one of its existing strategic clients to provide AI and automation-led development, modernisation and maintenance services. The total client target spend over five years is estimated at $2 billion.

Federal Bank: The board of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. (FedFina), a subsidiary of the bank, has proposed an IPO after getting consent from its shareholders. The IPO will be undertaken through a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale, subject to market conditions, receipt of approvals, including that of SEBI and other considerations. Size, OFS portion and other details will be informed later.

LTIMindtree: A flat quarter on expected lines with constant currency revenue rising 0.1 percent on a sequential basis, while EBIT margin expands for the second straight quarter to 16.7 percent. Deal wins at $1.41 billion are strong, compared to $1.35 billion in March.

Tata Elxsi: Rupee revenue grows 1.5 percent on a sequential basis, slower than the growth seen in the prior quarters. EBIT margin at 27.1 percent is down 20 basis points sequentially and 340 basis points from last year. Management said some deal closures were delayed this quarter but managed to win significantly large deals.

Sheela Foam: Approves acquisition of Kurlon and House of Kieraya (Furlenco). It will acquire 94.66 percent stake in Kurlon Enterprise for Rs 2,150 crore, which is likely to be completed by November this year, while it will acquire a 35 percent stake in House of Kieraya for Rs 300 crore.

Amara Raja: Block deal likely in the stock today where Clarios ARBL Holding LP to sell its entire 14 percent stake, sources told CNBC-TV18. Floor price for the same has been set at Rs 651 per share.

What Are The Global Cues Indicating?

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended higher yet again on Monday as the investors brace themselves for the FOMC meet next week and as earnings season gathers steam. For now, traders are pricing in a 92.4 percent change of the US Federal Reserve hiking interest rates next week.

The Dow Jones gained 0.2 percent overnight to its highest closing level in 2023, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Both foreign and domestic investors were buyers in the cash market on Monday in small quantities.

Rupak De of LKP Securities said that the daily chart of the Nifty 50 shows a breakout from a consolidation phase. The RSI is also showing a bullish crossover, suggesting further upside for the index. Immediate resistance could be seen around 19,725 - 19,750, while support levels are at 19,600.

"We believe that the market return appears to be capped in the near-term with our March 2024 Nifty 50 target at 20,500 based on 19 times financial year 2025 Earnings Per Share of Rs 1,062, implying a potential upside of 4 percent. The target is given elevated valuations amidst slower growth in advanced economies in the near-term," said Pankaj Chhaochharia of Antique.