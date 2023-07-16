Trade Setup for July 17: Can TCS, Infosys continue to push the Nifty 50 towards newer records?

HDFC Bank, which now has the highest weightage on the Nifty 50 post the HDFC merger reports results on Monday, while Reliance Industries will be reporting results on Friday, July 21.

The Nifty 50 made a new record high on Friday of 19,595 and it has the IT heavyweights, TCS and Infosys to thank. Out of the 150 points that the index gained on Friday, 100 of those came from those two stocks. The move enabled the Nifty 50 to end higher in four out of the five trading sessions of the week. The index also posted its third straight positive weekly close.

With another positive week, the Nifty 50 has now closed higher in seven out of the last straight weeks. The extent of the bull market is evident from the fact that 90 percent of the Nifty 50 constituents are trading above their 200-Day Moving Average, higher than the two-week average of 87 percent, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Some major questions to ask now are: Will the Nifty 50 scale newer highs sans the support from IT stocks? Will IT stocks continue to support the index? Or will the upcoming week be a volatile one as nearly a quarter of the index will be reporting results in the form of just two stocks. HDFC Bank, which now has the highest weightage on the Nifty 50 post the HDFC merger reports results on Monday, while Reliance Industries will be reporting results on Friday, July 21.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a long bull candle, that negated the bearish candle from last week. He also said that the Nifty 50 closing above 19,500 has opened the doors for the index to move towards levels of 19,800 going forward. Immediate support is at 19,470.

The breakout above 19,500 will trigger a significant rally in the Nifty 50 index as call writers will unwind their positions, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. The bullish crossover on the RSI also reinforces this momentum. De expects the Nifty 50 to reach levels of 19,700 and 19,720 on the upside. 19,300 will now act as a key short-term support.

Even as the Nifty 50 continues to make new highs, the Nifty Bank is struggling to do so. In fact, the index is even struggling to cross its near-term resistance of 45,000. For the week, the index posted a loss, underperforming the benchmark index.

LKP's De mentioned that the Nifty Bank is unlikely to have a positive directional upmove until it crosses the 45,000 mark decisively. With support at 44,700, he expects the index to continue consolidating within the 44,500 - 45,000 band and only a move on either side can establish a trend.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities also believes that fresh buying in the Nifty Bank will emerge only on a close above 45,000. However, a slip below 44,500 will see a significant slide in the index towards 43,500, where the next support is placed.

As highlighted earlier, the IT stocks enabled the Nifty 50's upmove on Friday. The Nifty IT index ended at a five-month high, added Rs 1.25 lakh crore to its market cap and had its best single-day surge since 2020.

TCS, which emerged as the top Nifty 50 gainer, also had its best single-day surge since 2020. Infosys, which is now the only stock in the Nifty IT index with negative year-to-date returns, ended at a three-month high.

"We were always positive on IT and we turned neutral a few quarters back," said Aman Chowhan of Abakkus Asset Management. "We continue to maintain that stance. So we like the sector but near-term growth visibility is there but it is a decelerating sector and that is the reason we are not significantly increasing our share in IT. So we continue to own what we have, but not increasing the exposure as of now," he added.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Friday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change IndiaMART 4.18% 35.56% Oracle Financial 4.60% 22.63% Coforge 3.45% 16.21% RBL Bank 7.80% 13.85% Oberoi Realty 2.99% 10.04%

Most IT stocks witnessed covering of short positions on Friday but there were others too. Here are some of them. Short covering means an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Delta Corp 2.36% -10.47% HCLTech 3.62% -10.23% Eicher Motors 2.88% -9.59% Zee Entertainment 8.01% -7.73% Havells 0.64% -6.91%

Here are some of the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session:

Avenue Supermarts: Net profit of Rs 658.7 crore in the June quarter misses expectations of Rs 750 crore in a CNBC-TV18 poll. Revenue of Rs 11,865.4 crore in-line with expectations. Both EBITDA and margin too were a miss on estimates. Gross margin of 15.1 percent compared to a 15.5 percent estimate. Implies D-Mart Ready revenue of Rs 281 crore.

Bandhan Bank: Net profit of Rs 721 crore was below expectations of Rs 761.4 crore, while Net Interest Income was also marginally below at Rs 2,490.8 crore. Gross NPA at 6.76 percent from 4.87 percent sequentially, while Net NPA at 2.18 percent from 1.17 percent in March. Net NPA in absolute terms at Rs 2,140.7 crore from Rs 1,228.3 crore in March.

Metropolis Healthcare: Revenue from operations marginally negative year-on-year mainly due to Covid-19 and B2G contract in-sourced by the government. Revenue per patient flat. Margin for June quarter likely to be the lowest for financial year 2024. Expects margin to improve for the rest of the year. B2C revenue growth up 12 percent year-on-year. Premium Wellness segment grew by 23 percent.

Suzlon: Wins order of 100.8 MW from Everrenew Energy Pvt. Ltd. To supply 48 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project will be commissioned in Tamil Nadu by March 2024. Order size is not disclosed.

Lupin: Gets USFDA approval for its ANDA for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) of Upsher-Smith Laboratories. The product will be manufactured at the company's Somerset facility in the US. The drug had estimated annual sale of $45 million in the US.

Angel One: Now prohibited from adding any new sub-brokers for six months and to face inspections of operations of all Authorised Persons (sub-brokers). Angel One has the highest number of APs (21,000) among brokers.

M&M: Signs MoU with NXP to drive next-generation smart electric mobility.

What are Global Cues Indicating?

US markets had a mixed session on Friday as earnings season kicked off for the quarter. The Dow Jones added over 100 points to rise for the fifth day in a row. For the week, the Dow gained 2.3 percent to register its best week since March.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended 0.1 and 0.2 percent lower respectively on Friday. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq gained 3.3 percent.

Foreign investors remained net buyers in the cash market on Friday while selling continued from domestic investors.

“On a structural basis, investors prefer India and that continues to be the play. But a lot of the inflows that has been coming into India has been because China has not worked. And as long as China continues to not work that will probably remain the case," Mixo Das of JPMorgan told CNBC-TV18.

"But our expectation is also that once you get into later this year, sometime in Q4, the China market for various reasons will start to work and we will start to see that market pick up steam from there going into 2024 and at that point, I would expect that the foreign inflows into India will start to slow down and investors to diversify into China as well,” he added.

The Nifty 50 is likely to continue its uptrend now that 19,500 is taken out, said SAMCO's Ramani. The support for the index has now shifted towards 19,400 from 19,300. However, he has observed the slowing down of long position buildup from FIIs in index futures as indicated by the long-short ratio.