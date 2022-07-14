Trade setup for July 15: Next stop for Nifty50 could be as low as 15,800

Indian equity benchmarks slipped into the red in a volatile session on Thursday, as the heavyweight financial and IT pockets gave up initial gains in the second half of the day. Gains in oil & gas stocks, however, limited the downside in headline indices.

A fresh four-decade high in US inflation worried investors globally, denting the sentiment on Dalal Street.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

There is no confirmation of a short-term bottom reversal in the market yet, he said.

More pain on the cards

The overall structure of the market suggests the 50-scrip index has the potential to break near-term support at 15,850-15,800 and head to even lower levels, towards 15,500, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

He views any bounce towards the near-term hurdle of 16,000-16,050 as a fresh selling opportunity.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 15 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red following a largely negative trend in Asia. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell as much as one percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.3 percent at the last count, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view the Nifty's short-term trend remains negative.

"The overall chart pattern and the placement of key lower support are signaling a bounce from close to 15,800 in the next 1-2 sessions," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is about 6.8 percent below its long-term simple moving average (SMA).

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,118.9 35,094.8 10 15,976.3 34,452 20 15,777.8 33,804.4 50 16,049.1 34,239.2 100 16,569.7 35,215.4 200 17,099.2 36,495

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,800 16,100 Nifty Bank 34,350 35,000

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.6 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,900, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and 15,700, with 1.3 lakh.

This suggests a tough hurdle at 16,500 after immediate resistance at the 16,000 mark. On the other hand, support is placed at 15,900 and then 15,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CROMPTON 3,768,000 389.25 1.45% 15.61% ALKEM 219,000 3,204.75 1.58% 11.42% DRREDDY 1,888,625 4,582 1.54% 10.42% LAURUSLABS 5,430,600 521 1.49% 9.48% PVR 2,051,280 1,913.20 0.39% 8.73%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DELTACORP 16,288,600 177.7 -1.58% -2.49% TATACOMM 3,017,500 970.5 -1.66% -2.40% NAM-INDIA 3,052,800 281.3 -2.04% -2.04% BALKRISIND 1,413,300 2,293 -0.18% -2.00% SBICARD 5,474,400 845.7 -1.41% -1.34%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MFSL 1,357,200 833.2 0.38% -4.21% SRTRANSFIN 4,006,800 1,285.10 1.84% -1.54% BRITANNIA 1,775,800 3,775.70 0.97% -1.31% IPCALAB 778,050 983.25 1.32% -1.00% MARICO 11,548,800 509.7 1.07% -0.98%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COFORGE 512,100 3,370 -3.35% 34.86% BSOFT 3,482,700 316.45 -5.69% 21.58% SYNGENE 1,005,000 590.4 -0.51% 11.24% LTI 1,568,700 3,892.05 -3.52% 11.17% MINDTREE 3,439,000 2,799 -3.76% 10.82%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Only one stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Varun Beverages.

52-week lows