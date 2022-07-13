Trade setup for July 14: Nifty50 gives up 16,000 and the bears might take it even lower

Indian equity benchmarks reversed initial gains to finish lower for a third straight day on Wednesday, as caution persisted across global markets ahead of a key inflation reading from the world's largest economy.

Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, after HCL Tech's quarterly margin missed Street estimates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

long negative candle on the daily chart overlapping the previous negative candle, reflecting a lack of strength in the market to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed aNagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The short-term trend of the market remains weak, he said.

More pain on the cards

The 50-scrip index finished below its 50-day simple moving average after long, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, pointed out.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,123.5 34,994.1 10 15,959.5 34,296.2 20 15,764.1 33,729.9 50 16,063.4 34,247.9 100 16,583.3 35,246.7 200 17,108.5 36,509.8

He is of the view that a fresh pullback rally is possible only after the Nifty crosses 16,000, which could go all the way till 16,100-16,150 levels.

On the other hand, a correction wave is likely to continue up to 15,900-15,850 levels if it trades below the 50-day average or 16,000, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 14 session:

Global markets

European shares began Wednesday in the red ahead of the release of data on US inflation, which might offer more clarity on the course of rate hikes by the Fed. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell as much as 1.1 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent at the last count, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes a decisive move further below key lower support at 16,000 levels could lead to next support at 15,700.

A sustainable upside could resume above 16,150, he said.

Important levels to track

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,800 16,200 Nifty Bank 34,500 35,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,500, with 2.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,300, with 2.1 lakh, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and 15,800, with 1.1 lakh contracts.

This suggests a tough hurdle at 16,300 and immediate support at 15,800 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SYNGENE 919,000 593.95 3.67% 16.97% MINDTREE 3,020,000 2,919 2% 13.99% COFORGE 452,850 3,493.05 0.05% 13.91% DABUR 9,115,000 545.15 0.48% 11.96% ULTRACEMCO 1,814,200 5,804.50 0.88% 11.11%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COROMANDEL 1,404,200 975 -0.43% -4.69% EXIDEIND 20,840,400 150.8 -0.59% -2.30% NBCC 18,360,000 31.15 -0.95% -0.98% M&MFIN 24,104,000 199.55 -0.05% -0.66% CUMMINSIND 2,012,400 1,082.50 -0.72% -0.60%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 574,070,000 8.85 1.14% -0.40%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change INDUSINDBK 16,579,800 819.6 -3.23% 21.98% HCLTECH 16,615,900 913.05 -0.47% 10.18% HAL 1,710,475 1,730.05 -0.98% 8.30% LALPATHLAB 1,143,750 2,012.95 -3.08% 7.17% GAIL 24,076,700 137.45 -1.04% 6.54%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Three stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Varun Beverages and Adani Total Gas.

