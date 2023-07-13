Trade Setup for July 14: Nifty 50 needs to close above this level to prevent a weekly loss

For now, the index is trading with losses for the week. It has to close above the 19,497 mark, if it has to salvage weekly gains. That has been the Nifty's achilles heel through the week.

If falling off a cliff had an example, the Nifty 50's fall from the day's high during the final 90 minutes of trade on Thursday can be the perfect example. After sustaining above its previous swing high of 19,524 and making a new high of 19,567, the index wilted under pressure yet again. Expiry-related volatility did not help matters either.

At one point, the index even threatened to close below the 19,400 level, but managed to salvage some gains courtesy of Infosys, TCS and ICICI Bank - the three stocks that ensured the Nifty 50 closed in the green on the weekly expiry.

Atul Suri of Marathon Trends PMS told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday that the Nifty 50 can see more upside going forward. He projects levels of as high as 21,500 for the index as the internals are indicating broad-based strength. On the downside though, he has highlighted 18,800 as an important level for the Nifty 50.

The market lacks strength to sustain at higher levels, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects the sideways consolidation in the Nifty 50 to continue in the short term within the 19,300 - 19,550 range. A slip below 19,300 can drag the index towards levels of 19,200 - 19,100 on the downside.

While the Nifty 50 continued to make new highs until 2:30 PM and even sustain above them, the Nifty Bank index struggled to cross the 45,000 mark. Although it did briefly flirt above those levels, making an intraday high of 45,085, its presence there was short-lived. Although HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank contributed to the gains, they were offset by stocks like SBI, Kotak Bank and Federal Bank.

The Nifty 50 has closed below the 44,700 mark, which Kunal Shah of LKP Securities says can trigger a further move downward towards the 44,500 - 44,400 range, which also coincides with the 20-Day Moving Average. For the index to turn bullish, Shah says it has to close above the mark of 45,000.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One said that the support zone of 44,500 - 44,400 will be the pivot point in case the bulls intend to make a comeback. On the upside, there is a cluster of resistance above the mark of 45,200, which the bulls will have to surpass to make a move towards its all-time high of 45,655.

Despite the muted results, TCS was among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index, contributing 21 points to the upside. Together with Infosys, the IT giants contributed 50 points to the index gains, ensuring it closed in the green. The 2.5 percent surge seen by TCS on Thursday was the biggest in a single-day since June 30.

"We are underweight information technology sector per se, and our exposure is restricted to one or two large names in one fund or in case of midcap fund, where the approach is more bottom up, there are exposures but they are more based on the growth prospects for individual companies," Rupesh Patel of Nippon India MF told CNBC-TV18.

"But in terms of sectoral stance, we have underweight and we continue to maintain our underweight position as of now. Going ahead, I believe that at certain point when we believe that valuations would start looking reasonable, is when we would consider reducing our underweight on the sector," he said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Thursday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Colgate-Palmolive 0.37% 11.73% Coforge 2.59% 8.79% Birlasoft 3.84% 7.42% Aditya Birla Fashion 1.19% 6.78% Polycab 0.38% 5.88%

Here are the stocks which added fresh short positions on Thursday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Delta Corp -4.87% 50.68% Federal Bank -5.86% 39.44% Power Grid -3.38% 20.76% Bank of Baroda -3.51% 12.81% Tata Communications -1.00% 10.34%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday's trading session:

Wipro: Pegs June quarter revenue growth guidance between -2 to +1 percent, which is in-line with expectations. Management says projecting the second half is difficult but they don't think that the market is worsening. The next wage hike will take place in the December quarter of financial year 2024.

SPARC: USFDA issues complete response letter for NDA for drug under development PDP-716, which is being studied for patients Glaucoma. No additional clinical data or trials have been requested. SPARC said it is co,,itted to working closely with Visiox, FDA and third party manufacturers to resubmit the NDA.

Angel One: Revenue up 18.5 percent year-on-year but down 2.2 percent sequentially. Net profit up 21.7 percent year-on-year but down 8 percent from March. EBITDA up 20 percent from last year and 17 percent from last quarter. EBITDA margin up 60 basis points year-on-year, but down 700 bps from March.

GMR Power & Urban Infra: Step-down subsidiary gets Letter of Intent from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. to install, integrate and maintain 75.69 lakh smart meters in these areas.The subsidiary participated in the e-tender and emerged as a winner for the project that will span over a period of 10 years.

Patanjali Foods: To not exercise greenshoe option in its Offer for Sale. To go ahead only with base issue, which is 2.53 crore shares or 7 percent equity. Greenshoe option withdrawn due to very strong demand. Even with selling just the base issue, the promoters will be compliant with the minimum public shareholding norms.

Tata Metaliks: June quarter net profit of Rs 4.6 crore from Rs 1.2 crore last year. Revenue down 2.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 650.5 crore from Rs 666.4 crore.

TTK Healthcare: Floor price to delist shares raised to Rs 1,201.30 from Rs 1,051.31.

Foreign investors returned to buying in the cash market on Thursday, while domestic investors were back to being net sellers in the cash market.

Rupak De of LKP Securities says that the short-term trend of the Nifty 50 remains sideways with support at 19,300 and resistance at 19,600. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicated a bearish crossover.

The Nifty 50 has a series of support levels between 19,350 - 19,300, said Osho Krishnan of Angel One. Only a close above the 19,500 mark can trigger the next leg of rally towards the 19,600 - 19,650 levels. He expects the market to remain volatile going forward.