Trade setup for July 13: As Nifty50 gives up key support, more pain likely for the bulls ahead

Indian equity benchmarks fell around one percent on Tuesday dragged by financial, IT and FMCG shares. A key reading on inflation in the US kept investors cautious amid concerns about steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and their impact on global growth.

Analysts awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart and the bulls need to be careful, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He sees the possibility of some correction in the 50-scrip index in the short term.

More pain on the cards

The 50-scrip index has formed a small-body candle just below an important moving average, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He expects crucial support at 16,000 and resistance at 16,200.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 13 session:

Global markets

European markets began the day in the red amid persistent concerns about an energy supply crunch and rising COVID-19 cases in China that exacerbated fears of a global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell as much as 0.9 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.6 percent at the last count, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's slide below 16,170 suggests more weakness cannot be ruled out.

A decisive move below support at 15,900 could open more weakness for the index, he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is more than five percent below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 16,074.0 34,730.8 10 15,938.7 34,147.2 20 15,747.8 33,638.9 50 16,083.6 34,268.5 100 16,596.2 35,277.1 200 17,115.9 36,518.8

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,800 16,200 Nifty Bank 34,000 35,800

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,200, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.6 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with more than 97,000 contracts, and 15,700, with 95,000.

This suggests a strong hurdle at 16,200 and immediate support at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CONCOR 6,795,000 674.5 1.91% 11.10% MINDTREE 2,747,800 2,862.75 1.63% 11.04% INDUSTOWER 14,154,000 221.6 3.58% 10.05% PIIND 1,793,000 2,840.65 1.49% 9.29% INDIACEM 11,304,200 172.95 0.70% 7.80%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ATUL 111,300 8,327.60 -1.81% -3.37% CUMMINSIND 2,116,200 1,087.30 -2.12% -3.35% HINDCOPPER 12,715,100 90.1 -1.69% -3.15% ICICIGI 2,796,075 1,228.55 -2.62% -2.75% TVSMOTOR 9,851,800 845.9 -0.66% -2.66%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change M&MFIN 26,156,000 199.35 1.22% -3.07% MRF 93,880 76,499.60 0.50% -1.25% ABBOTINDIA 42,240 19,515 0.49% -0.85% OBEROIRLTY 4,586,400 840.8 2.19% -0.81% DLF 40,311,150 346.9 0.10% -0.28%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change DELTACORP 16,596,800 179.55 -1.18% 18.89% NMDC 60,758,950 103.2 -5.67% 15.10% AARTIIND 3,006,450 729 -2.18% 11.17% DEEPAKNTR 1,622,750 1,805 -1.76% 9.29% ALKEM 213,200 3,099.95 -2.35% 8.91%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Four stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: M&M Financial Services, Sumitomo Chemical, Blue Dart and Adani Total.

52-week lows